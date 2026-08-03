Get Ready To Go Back to Summer Music Camp: A Legendary 2000s Disney Channel Franchise Gets a Third Movie

Are you ready to rock? It’s almost time to return to summer music camp, and you know it means rivals and drama. Yes, “Camp Rock 3” is finally heading to Disney+, once it airs on Disney Channel, that is!

The highly anticipated third movie in the iconic 2000s Disney Channel franchise will premiere on Disney Channel on Aug. 13, 2026. The day after, it will arrive on Disney+ so that you can stream to your heart’s content.

What Is ‘Camp Rock 3’ About?

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If you’ve watched the first two movies — and you can admit that you have! — then you’ll know the basic plot. There are music rivals at a summer camp, and it leads to one new star getting to perform with the Jonas Brothers. Well, Connect 3, as they’re known in the movie franchise. Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas still play them.

In the third installment, Connect 3 is looking for a new opening act after their originally intended act bails on them at the last minute. So, there’s only one place to go, right? It’s all about Camp Rock, giving them a chance to bring fresh talent to their national tour stage.

That leads to plenty of competition, and it even puts siblings against each other. Sage and Desi may be brother and sister, but blood means nothing in this battle. They will also need to battle it out against Fetch, Rosie, and Cliff. They all have their own strengths, with Fetch playing the guitar, Rosie as a cello prodigy, and Cliff playing the drums.

Will music ruin potential friendships that were supposed to form during this summer of music fun? It’s not like opening for Connect 3 was why they went to the camp in the first place.

Who Will Return From the ‘Camp Rock’ Movies?

FOX LONDON – SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Alyson Stoner, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas arrive at the European TV premiere of ‘Camp Rock’ at The Royal Festival Hall on September 10, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

There aren’t many original characters from the two 2000s movies coming back for this installment. Sure, the Jonas brothers are back as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, but the only other cast member returning is Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie, Mitchie Torres’s mom.

However, while Demi Lovato isn’t returning to the movie in front of the camera, her spirit will be felt. She did return to “Camp Rock 3” as an executive producer, and fans are hoping for an on-screen cameo at some point. Of course, there’s sure to be mentions of her, as she became a legend within the fictional Camp Rock setting after the first movie.

The main link is going to be via Connie, who managed to get her daughter to the camp in the first place. If it wasn’t for Connie, Mitchie’s dream would never have come true!

“Camp Rock 3” is focused on a new generation of Disney stars. The first two installments, along with many other Disney movies and shows from the 2000s, helped to make huge stars of the Jonas Brothers, Lovato, and other actors like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. Now it’s time for a new wave of young starlets finding their footing, and what better way than to bring all fans back to where it started for many?

Make sure Aug. 14 is in your diary, as that’s when you can stream on Disney+. Yes, the two previous movies are also available to stream, so get ready for a marathon!