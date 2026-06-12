Keith Urban Officially Enters a ‘Flow State’ With Sizzling New Instagram Pics

Country superstar and former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban has officially entered a “Flow State” with a series of sizzling new Instagram pics.

The album, featuring a collection of yacht rock classics, was released on June 12. To mark the occasion, Urban shared a message with fans explaining the inspiration behind the project and what the songs have meant to him over the years.

Keith Urban Hopes to Promote ‘Escapism’ With ‘Flow State’

He captioned a series of two photos, “I never thought I would release an album of yacht rock covers, but this record found me and raised its hand.”

“This album is intended to bring escapism…to help you look up and see a blue sky. Play it at the beach, on the boat (of course), at the backyard barbecue with your family & friends.”

He concluded, “Wherever and whenever you need a moment to exhale. You are now entering a flow state. enjoy.”

In a series of two images, the country superstar is relaxing seaside. In the first snap, Urban’s eyes are closed as he lounges in a beach chair wearing jeans and a blue button-down shirt.

The second image features Urban on a boat. He is holding his guitar out on the open water.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the snaps. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Love the new/oldies but goodies music. You gave it a new life,” wrote one follower.

“Best album yet. Definitely hit the chill button. I’ve listened to it twice today,” penned a second Instagram user.

A third fan exclaimed, “It’s a stunner! Great work bro.”

Keith Urban Calls ‘Flow State’ an ‘Unexpected’ Album

With this album, Keith Urban revisits the breezy, laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock tunes. He doesn’t stray that far from the formula that fans love, for a reinvigorated collection of songs.

Urban states in a press release, “Creating ‘Flow State’ was one of the most unexpected albums I’ve ever made. In a lot of ways, it felt like the whole album had an energy and life of its own, and I was just following where it lead me.”

He continued, “The songs we recorded were all so natural though, and I discovered a lot about how much they’ve helped shape my own music. There’s a reason these songs have stood the test of time, and equally so, the need for their spirit of fully disconnecting from ‘the grid’ and swimming in blue sky simplicity.”

The tracks include:

1. Steal Away

2. Baby Come Back

3. Magnet and Steel (ft. Little Big Town)

4. Just the Two of Us

5. On and On

6. We Go Back (ft. Michael McDonald)

7. Help Is On It’s Way

8. How Much I Feel

9. Summer Breeze

10. I Just Wanna Stop

11. Guitar Man (ft. John Mayer)

Keith Urban heads out on the road this summer with dates beginning June 12 through October 17, 2026. Fans can expect the run to feature a mix of new material alongside some of his biggest career-spanning hits. The tour will take him across multiple cities throughout the summer and into the fall.

