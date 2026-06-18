Andrew Walker Creates a Festive Frenzy Among Fans with New ‘Christmas At Sea’ Post About ‘Surprises’

The 2026 Christmas In July event from Hallmark has quite a bit to offer fans who are in a merry mood. Along with four seasonal stories — “Christmas Under Construction,” “O Little Christmas Market,” “Snowbound for the Holidays” and “Love Under the Mistletoe” — viewers will also be able to check out the second season of “Christmas At Sea.”

Now, one of the special’s stars, Andrew Walker, has caused a stir among his social media followers with a new post about the festive fun.

Andrew Tempts Fans By Teasing Seasonal ‘Surprises’

If fans weren’t already excited about checking out the new season of “Christmas at Sea,” then they surely are now after seeing an Instagram post that Andrew shared on Wednesday, June 17.

“If you thought last season brought surprises… just wait 👀🎄🛳️,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “#ChristmasAtSea returns July 1 exclusively on @hallmarkplus.”

The post also included photos and videos from the cruise that is featured in the special, showing Andrew boarding the boat, signing an autograph, speaking on stage and hanging out with fellow Hallmark stars. That’s not to mention some go-karting.

Fans were quick to react, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Can’t wait to watch!”

“So much fun!! ❤️,” another social media user added.

A third fan wrote, “Love this so much! All my favorites! 🤗🩷”

“Can’t wait to see this. I was on the cruise and I had the best time. So many beautiful memories were made 🛳️🎄♥️,” came from another follower.

BJ Britt also left a comment, writing, “Let’s Goooo!🚢💚🤗”

BJ also shared an Instagram post about the event with a couple of photos from the cruise, writing, “You mean it’s already almost Christmas in July?! 🎄🚢 Season 2 of #ChristmasAtSea sets sail July 1st, streaming exclusively on @HallmarkPlus Who’s coming aboard? ⚓️✨🤗”

‘Christmas at Sea’ Features Festive Fun and Hallmark Stars

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea”

When it came to the first season of “Christmas at Sea,” the channel noted that viewers would be able to see “Hallmark superfans” as they “celebrate[d] the holidays aboard a Christmas cruise to the tropics, filled with festive fun and celebrity surprises.”

In the first season, the episodes included a Christmas tree lighting at sea in “Merry Cruise-mas!” The second episode, “Docking Around the Christmas Tree,” showed “challenges, surprises, and life changing moments” as the cruise neared The Bahamas.

In the third episode, “Slay Ride,” there was both “an off-road adventure with a very special guest,” and “the Mr. Shipmas Contest.” In the final episode, “All I Want For Christmas,” viewers could watch as “a romantic celebration unfolds at sea with help from Hallmark Stars … and passengers enjoy a final day of fun, laughter, and unforgettable holiday memories.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea”

What can you expect to see when “Christmas at Sea” Season 2 premieres? Well, you’ll be able to watch as “Hallmark superfans embark on a Christmas cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, where holiday cheer and surprise appearances by their favorite stars await,” TV Line explains.

Along with Andrew, the four-part special event will feature Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Boston, B.J. Britt, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell and Taylor Cole, as well as Nikki DeLoach, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Hynes, Ginna Claire Mason, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad and Ashley Williams.