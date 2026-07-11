Hallmark Actor Known for Classic ’80s Comedy Fondly Remembered After Passing Away

Peter Van Norden, who acted in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Little John” as the presiding judge over the courtroom where main character Natalie Britain, played by Gloria Reuben, works.

His best known film is 1985’s “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment,” in which he had a major role as Officer Vinnie Schtulman, the comedically bumbling sidekick to Carey Mahoney, played by Steve Guttenberg. He was also a stage actor who appeared in several prominent Broadway productions.

Van Norden’s death was announced in an Instagram post shared to his official account by his son Robert on Thursday, July 9. According to the announcement, Van Norden passed away “peacefully” the night of July 8, 2026 with his wife Wendy at his side. A cause of death was not given. Robert called Van Norden “a terrific father, husband, friend” and “greatly respected.”

TMZ says they were told by Wendy that her husband had been “several different health complications” and passed away in a Southern California hospice facility.

In 1991, Van Norden appeared in another classic slapstick franchise, taking on the role of former White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu in “The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear.”

He also memorably played Ralph Brentner in the early 90s Stephen King adaptation miniseries “The Stand.” “Cheers,” “St. Elsewhere,” and “9-1-1” are other notable television shows on his list of credits.

Peter Van Norden is Fondly Remembered by His Colleagues

Many friends and associates shared kind tributes to Van Norden after his death was announced. Producer Gary Smart shared a snap and called the actor “a genuinely lovely chap who I enjoyed spending a little time with.”

A former theater colleague wrote on Facebook, “Peter played John Barrymore in the 2003 world premiere of Mark Saltzman’s marvelous comedy ‘Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood’ I produced at Laguna Playhouse. I have very fond memories of him and his late fellow cast members, Mala Powers, Nicolas Coster and Steve Gilborn.”

Peter Van Norden Shines in ‘Police Academy 2’ Lamp Store Scene

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Over 40 years on, fans still appreciate and discuss Van Norden’s hilarious turn in “Police Academy 2,” and the lamp store scene is one that is particularly beloved.

Peter Van Norden’s Broadway Legacy

Van Norden was active on Broadway beginning in the late ’70s with a revival of “Rome & Juliet.” The same year that production wrapped, he started another run in “Saint Joan,” which ran from December 1977 to February 1978.

He also acted in revivals of “The Inspector General,” “Macbeth,” and “Little Johnny Jones.”

Peter Van Norden Honored His Son in Final Instagram Post

Van Norden’s final Instagram post, which he shared 9 weeks before his death, was a congratulatory message to his son for receiving a producing credit for the shark survival thriller “Deep Water.” He proudly wrote, “Somewhere in the endless list of producers of this film is my son, Rob Van Norden. He actually WORKED on it every single day.” He finished his message with the words, “Proud Papa,” adding a heart and a clapperboard emoji.