John Cena Reveals Two Hair Transplants ‘Totally Changed’ His Life After 21.5 Hours of Surgery

John Cena is proudly opening up about his latest transformation. The 49-year-old actor and former WWE star arrived at San Diego Comic-Con with a freshly shaved head, but the look was not simply a dramatic style change. In a candid new revelation, the HGTV executive producer of “Junk of Jackpot?” explained that he had recently undergone his second hair transplant and shaved his head to give the procedure its best chance of success.

Why Did John Cena Get a Second Hair Transplant?

Netflix John Cena in promotional still for ‘WWE: Unreal’

Cena spoke about the procedure while attending Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25.

He told People that his recovery was going “great” and credited hair restoration specialist Dr. Ken Anderson with guiding him through the process.

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there,” Cena said while gesturing toward Anderson. “I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life.”

Cena was pleased with the results of his first procedure but wanted Anderson to address one remaining area. That led him back to the Georgia-based Anderson Center for Hair for another round of treatment.

How Long Were John Cena’s Hair Transplant Surgeries?

Getty John Cena

Cena underwent follicular unit extraction, commonly called FUE. The procedure involves removing individual hair grafts from a donor area before placing them in thinning or bald areas of the scalp, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The “Peacemaker” star said shaving his head allowed Anderson to work more efficiently and preserve more follicles during the second procedure.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” Cena said, calling Anderson “a master.”

Together, the two surgeries kept Cena in the operating chair for 21.5 hours. “And I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” he added. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

WWE Fans Pushed John Cena to Address His Hair Loss

Cena has previously acknowledged that WWE audiences played an unexpected role in his decision. Fans began pointing out his thinning hair through signs and comments during matches, making it increasingly difficult for him to ignore.

“They’ve held me accountable. They don’t let you get away with phoning it in, because they’ll eat you alive,” he told People in 2025. The attention initially embarrassed him, but it eventually encouraged him to research scalp health and possible treatments. Along with surgery, Cena adopted a routine that includes red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins and specialized hair products.

Although the comments could be harsh, Cena ultimately viewed them as the push he needed to explore his options.

Why John Cena Speaks Openly About Hair Restoration

Cena believes the stigma surrounding hair loss kept him from seeking treatment much earlier.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” he previously told People.

That regret is one reason he now discusses the procedures openly. Cena has said a fuller range of hairstyles could also create new possibilities for his acting career by allowing him to change his appearance for different roles.

His shaved head may be the most visible stage of the process, but Cena sees it as temporary. After years of trying to conceal his hair loss, he is now speaking about it on his own terms.