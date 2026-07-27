Soccer Icon Cristiano Ronaldo to Star in New TV Drama, Could ‘Spark a Bidding War Between Streamers’

Having announced that he’d played in his final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has his next project lined up.

According to a U.K. newspaper, his next gig will only tangentially involve professional sports, and will thrust him onto a whole new career path.

Star and Exec Producer

The Sun is reporting that he’s signed on as executive producer and star of an upcoming TV series, working alongslide “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn.

Titled “Day 1s,” the series will focus on a fictional London sports agent, Stanley Dalton, played by former “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis. The character will represent professional soccer players, with actual soccer stars portraying themselves in the series.

In addition to Damian and Ronaldo (whose onscreen role in the series was not revealed), “Day 1s” will also star British rapper Dave and actress Carlotta Banata.

Among the names mentioned as guest stars is French soccer star-turned-manager Thierry Henry.

Could ‘Spark a Bidding War’

The series is based on a concept from soccer agent Darren Dein, with filming said to have already started in London.

An insider who spoke with The Sun said that the series doesn’t yet have a broadcast home, but will be shopped around to various media entities such as Netflix and other streaming services.

“It’s likely to spark a bidding war between the streamers,” stated the source.

“The sheer cailber of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it’s a prestige project — albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas,” the source added.

A Drama with Comedic Elements

As the insider pointed out, there has never been a better time to launch a TV drama set within the milieu of professional soccer.

“After the World Cup, there’s a renewed international interest, particularly in the States, in British football,” said the source. “It’s one that’s been growing for some time with shows like ‘Ted Lasso.’“

As for the show’s tone, the source claimed that it would straddle the line between drama and comedy. “But this isn’t a sitcom,” the source explained. “It’s definitely a drama, with some comedic elements, and has some serious names backing it.”

Ronaldo Goes Hollywood

The show is being produced by UR•Marv Studios, the new production company that Ronaldo launched alongside Vaughn. In addition to the “Kingsman” franchise, Vaughn’s credits also include such films as “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” and Apple TV‘s “Argylle.”

At the time of the launch of UR•Marv Studios earlier this year, Vaughn said the company’s mission statement was to disrupt the “conventional” TV and film market.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him,” Vaughn said.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures,” added Ronaldo.

What’s Next for Ronaldo

It’s been rumored that the 41-year-old athlete’s final international match could be on September 24, when Portugal takes on Wales.

At the moment, he remains under contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr through to 2027.

He’s stated his intention of achieving 1,000 career goals before retiring; he’s currently 24 goals away from hitting that milestone.