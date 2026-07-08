Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Gorgeous Results From Her Beach Home Renovation

Former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale French has been making major renovations to her beach home.

Though she’s best known for her roles in “High School Musical” and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” Tisdale is so much more than a talented actress and singer. As seen on her Instagram page, she also shows a passion and drive for home design.

In the spring of 2025, the 41-year-old embarked on a home renovation adventure. Over a year later, she’s incredibly pleased with how much her hard work and efforts have paid off.

See the absolutely gorgeous home renovations Ashley Tisdale French made in her beach home and what other fans had to say about her work.

Ashley Tisdale Started the Renovations Over a Year Ago

In March 2025, Ashley Tisdale French teased that she had started renovations on her beach home.

“My biggest project yet…let the beach home renovation fun begin!” the actress captioned the initial Instagram post. She attached several photos of herself taking measurements, as well as many renovation materials. Tisdale certainly had a plan and felt determined to bring her unique vision to life.

Over a year later, she’s over the moon to share the progress with her followers.

“Some of my favorite details from our beach home 🤎” the “High School Musical” alum shared on Instagram recently. The attached images reminded many fans of something they might see on HGTV.

The renovated living space features many stunning sandy tones, making it the perfect fit for a beach home. Ashley Tisdale carefully selected accents to make the home truly feel cozy. One image included a blanket with her youngest daughter’s name embroidered on it, Emerson Clover.

Overall, viewers readily agreed that Ashley Tisdale put her heart and soul into the decor. Fans gushed over the photos in the comments, writing many sweet notes.

“Turned out so beautiful Ashley!!! 👏” an Instagram user wrote.

“The warmth of these photos 😍” another follower raved.

“You have the most beautiful beach home ever, Ashley and I love it!!” someone else graciously added.

The Actress’ Viral Essay Is Headed to Netflix

Ashley Tisdale French is focused on her home renovations in her personal life. But in her professional life, she’s landed a brand new project. On Instagram, she posted a screenshot of a Deadline article revealing her next role.

“I guess we all can be a little toxic,” the mother of two captioned the post.

The new show is in development at Netflix, with Sabrina Jalees and Ali Wong working on the project as well. The idea stems from Ashley Tisdale’s infamous “toxic moms” essay.

“Written by Jalees, ‘Toxic Moms’ is a dark half-hour comedy following a sleep-deprived new mom who’s drawn into a clique of cool, wealthy mothers. But when the group reveals its darker side, the series asks: in the isolation of motherhood, how far would you go to taste community?” Deadline details the official synopsis.

So far, there aren’t many more details about the project. Fans look forward to seeing what Ashley Tisdale French does next.