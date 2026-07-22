Robert Downey Jr.’s Daughter, 11, Nabs a Role In New Show

While Robert Downey Jr. prepares to thrill audiences as Doctor Doom in Disney’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” his daughter Avri Downey will be entertaining fans in her own new role. The 11-year-old has landed a part in an upcoming TV show likely headed by someone very familiar.

Avri May Be Working with Her Dad’s Famous Friend & Director

“Robert Downey Jr.’s daughter Avri Downey is getting into the family business … she’s set to film a new television show,” TMZ reported on Tuesday, July 21. “The project Avri is starring in isn’t completely clear, but all signs point to the Disney show ‘Oswald the Lucky Rabbit,’ which is being directed by Jon Favreau.”

“The animation/live action hybrid is about Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a saucy, self-absorbed bunny,” Deadline explained. “Favreau is writing and producing the project from Walt Disney Studios.”

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is very important to the Walt Disney Co.,” per Deadline. “The cartoon, which bears close resemblance to Mickey Mouse, has a fractured history with the company and played a pivotal role in the creation of Disney’s most famous animated character. Oswald was created in 1927 by Walt Disney and featured in 27 animated shorts. But after Universal took control of the character in 1928, Disney created a new character as a replacement: Mickey Mouse.”

TMZ notes that “Avri’s involvement would make sense … Jon is a close friend of Robert’s … directing a number of his ‘Iron Man’ films.”

In a deal that was inked last year, according to TMZ, “her character was listed as ‘Family Photo Kid’ … so it sounds like a smaller role.” Even though it may not be the biggest gig, Avri is still reportedly “be[ing] paid $1,246 for one day of shooting.”

Although that’s considerably less than Robert is making for his newest Marvel role — which happens to be $100 million — it’s still pretty darn impressive for an 11-year-old.

Robert Has Three Children Who Have All Appeared Onscreen

Avri isn’t the only one following in her famous father’s footsteps. The star has three children who have all appeared in one of their dad’s projects.

“Robert welcomed son Indio Falconer Downey in 1993 with his then-wife Deborah Falconer, and has two children, son Exton Elias Downey and daughter Avri Roel Downey, with his wife Susan Downey,” according to People. “Exton was born in 2012 and Avri in 2014, less than a year before Robert turned 50.”

All three kids popped up in Robert’s series, “Downey’s Dream Cars,” in 2023. Telling People that the experience was a “blast,” the proud dad said Exton is “just a natural extrovert when he wants to be,” while Avri is “a little different, even though she is off the charts in the series, too.”

Fans were also able to see Avri in 2022, when she was just 7 years old, in an Instagram video that shows her and Exton helping their dad out with a little task to get ready for a role. In the recording, Avri and Exton take turns shaving Robert’s head until he’s completely bald.

Due to the fact that the video was made and posted just a couple of days before Halloween, they also took the opportunity to paint the star’s head like a pumpkin, complete with a stem on top.

In the caption of the post, Robert wrote, “The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready.”