Joey Chestnut’s Relationship History Includes 1 Proposal Fans May Have Forgotten

Joey Chestnut is once again chasing history at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, but as the competitive eating champion prepares for another record attempt, many fans are also wondering about his life away from the table.

The 17-time Nathan’s champion enters this year’s contest focused on winning another Mustard Belt and possibly breaking his own world record. While his accomplishments in competitive eating are well known, Chestnut’s relationship history has also drawn attention over the years, particularly his former engagement to fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa.

As of 2026, Chestnut does not appear to be publicly dating anyone.

Joey Chestnut Is Focused on Competitive Eating

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Chestnut has not publicly introduced a girlfriend and appears to be concentrating on his career as he prepares for another Fourth of July showdown at Coney Island.

The competitive eating legend holds the men’s Nathan’s world record after consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes during the 2021 contest.

He returned to the event in 2025 after missing the previous year’s Nathan’s competition because of a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating. Chestnut reclaimed the Mustard Belt by eating 70.5 hot dogs and buns.

Now, his goal is to surpass his own record.

Speaking during his training earlier this year, Chestnut explained why he continues pushing himself.

“Coming up with a plan to be more fit so that I can hit some records,” he said while discussing a December detox.

His training routine includes neck-strengthening exercises, breathing techniques and other methods designed to maximize his endurance during the 10-minute competition.

The 17-Time Champ Proposed to Neslie Ricasa at Nathan’s

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Before focusing entirely on competitive eating, Chestnut spent several years in a relationship with Neslie Ricasa.

The pair began dating in 2011 after meeting through the competitive eating circuit.

Ricasa earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Jose State University and worked in several accounting and financial analyst roles. She also briefly competed professionally, including at the 2013 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, where she ate 10 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. She later recorded a personal best of 14 and also competed in the Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship.

Their relationship reached a memorable moment during the 2014 Nathan’s contest when Chestnut proposed to Ricasa on stage shortly after winning another championship.

The couple planned to marry in 2015, but they called off the wedding just weeks before the ceremony.

In an interview with the New York Post that year, Chestnut said constant travel contributed to the breakup.

“I definitely would say it was traveling,” he said. “I was gone quite a bit. It was mutual. It just didn’t work.”

He also admitted the split changed his mindset heading into the competition.

“I thought it would be bittersweet. I’m not going to let it hurt me. Last year, the whole engagement affected me. This year I will definitely have fewer distractions.”

Joey Chestnut Continues Chasing His Own Record

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Even after dominating the sport for nearly two decades, Chestnut says his biggest competition remains himself.

After setting the world record of 76 hot dogs in 2021, his winning totals dipped before climbing back to 70.5 in 2025.

ESPN commentator Jeremy Schaap believes weather could make another record-breaking performance difficult.

“We all want to see Joey top himself, but it’s going to be difficult in these conditions,” Schaap said. “I mean, when it’s 95 degrees and the buns start getting soggy and that 10 minutes seems like three hours.”

He added, “I wouldn’t put it past him because it’s Joey Chestnut, but it’s going to be tough.”