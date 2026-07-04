Joey Chestnut’s Hot Dog Eating Winners Record Through the Years

It’s the 4th of July weekend and that means one very exciting thing: The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is upon us!

Of course, United States national treasure Joey Chestnut will be participating in the famous competition. Per The Sporting News, the 42-year-old holds a whopping 55 world records in the sport of competitive eating across 55 disciplines.

Kentucky-born Chestnut won the 2025 iteration, so he will look to win a second straight title and 18th overall title at this year’s event, which takes place at Nathan’s Famous’ original, and best-known, restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, in New York City.

But what is Chestnut’s hot dog eating record through the years? Let’s take a look…

Joey Chestnut Holds Two Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Records

Getty Joey Chestnut.

The formidable Joey Chestnut holds two primary records associated with Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. They are the all-time record for the most hot dogs and buns eaten in a single contest, and the record for the most overall career victories in the competition.

Per the official Nathan’s website, Chestnut’s record for the most hot dogs and buns eaten at the contest is 76 in 10 minutes, which he set in 2021. Regarding his number of career victories at the event, Chestnut has won 17 championships since his first win back in 2007.

In 2007, he defeated the legendary Japanese former competitive eater, Takeru Kobayashi, who had won the previous six events.

Specifically, Chestnut’s victories in the competition came in 2007 (66 hot dogs), 2008 (59), 2009 (68), 2010 (54), 2011 (62), 2012 (68), 2013 (69), 2014 (61), 2016 (70), 2017 (72), 2018 (74), 2019 (71), 2020 (75), 2021 (76), 2022 (63), 2023 (62), and 2025 (70.5).

The only man to beat him during that 18-year period was fellow American Matthew Stonie, who ate 62 hot dogs in 2015, with Chestnut finishing second on 60. In 2024, another American, Patrick Bertoletti, won the competition by eating 58 hot dogs, but Chestnut was banned that year after signing an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a company that produces plant-based hot dogs (per NPR).

Chestnut’s Other Records

Getty Joey Chestnut.

As previously mentioned, Joey Chestnut holds records in 54 other eating disciplines away from competitive hot dog eating.

Per Major League Eating, Chestnut’s records cover a wide array of foods. Here are 10 of the most impressive:

141 Hard Boiled Eggs in eight minutes (October 5, 2013).

384 Day-Lee Foods gyoza in 10 minutes at Los Angeles Nisei Week (August 16, 2014).

390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes at CP Biggest Eater Competition (February 11, 2012).

126 traditional three-inch tortilla tacos in eight minutes at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (May 5, 2017).

182 long form chicken wings in 30 minutes (no date provided).

185 Catalina croquetas in eight minutes in Miami, Florida (March 10, 2019).

17.5lb of cherry pie in eight minutes in Washington, DC (July 20th, 2022).

28lb of Smoke’s Poutinerie Poutine in 10 minutes (October 19, 2019).

45 pulled pork sandwiches in 10 minutes (September 1, 2007).

257 Hostess® Donettes® in six minutes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (June 1, 2018).

And that’s barely scratching the surface of Chestnut’s incredibly list of eating feats.

Suffice it to say, Joey Chestnut is an absolute beast when it comes to competitive eating, and he has every chance of successfully defending his title this year.

We wish him all the best at the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.