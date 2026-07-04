Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Where to Watch Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo

One of the most iconic July 4 traditions is watching the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live from Coney Island. In one of America’s delightfully absurd traditions, reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are both hoping for another title. Here are all the details you need to know to watch the contest.

Where to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live on ABC and ESPN2.

The contest takes place on Saturday, July 4, outside the original Nathan’s Famous restaurant on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

“Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. The world’s top competitive eaters. Ten minutes to glory. It all goes down on the Fourth of July at the corner of Surf and Stillwell.” – Nathan’s Famous

How to Watch

The women’s competition kicks off at 10:45 a.m. ET this year. It is available for streaming live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Coverage of the men’s competition begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The main event will be simulcast both on ABC and ESPN2 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

No cable? No problem. You can stream the whole event through the ESPN app or through a live-TV streaming service like Fubo. Any service that carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 without a traditional cable package will have it available.

Additionally, Spanish-language broadcasts of the event will be available on ESPN Deportes or through the ESPN app.

Who to Watch For

Joey Chestnut is the sport’s biggest name, and he’s chasing his 18th Mustard Belt this year. He holds the all-time world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes, a record he set in 2021. He’s widely considered the greatest competitive eater of all time, holding 17 of the 20 Nathan’s contests he has competed in. On the women’s side, Miki Sudo is going all in for her 12th overall title and fifth straight win with a personal best of 51 hot dogs and buns.

Last year’s contest saw Joey Chestnut win his 17th Mustard Belt with 70.5 hot dogs and buns. Miki Sudo won the 2025 women’s Mustard Belt and her 11th title with 33 hot dogs.

The Compelling History of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

According to their website, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest started in 1972 with four contestants. The winner, Jason Schechter, won it all by eating 14 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes. For five years in a row beginning in 2002, Takeru Kobayashi held the title above Joey Chestnut. Chestnut first competed in the contest in 2005. In his rookie debut, the 21-year-old ate 32 hot dogs and buns and finished in third place. He first defeated Kobayashi in 2007, beating him by 3 hot dogs and buns.

Whether you’re tuning in for nostalgia, curiosity, or are just looking for something to watch between the grill and fireworks, this year’s contest promises to be one of the more high-profile editions yet for America’s 250th birthday.