Legendary TODAY Show Film Critic Gene Shalit Passes at 100

Gene Shalit, the longtime film critic whose distinctive walrus mustache, colorful bowties and playful movie reviews made him a familiar face to television viewers for decades, has passed.

He was 100 years old.

Shalit’s Family Broke the Sad News

Shalit’s family confirmed that he passed away on Friday after a remarkable life and career that spanned generations of television history.

“Shalit passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life,” his family said in a statement to NBC News.

For millions of viewers, Shalit became synonymous with movie criticism through his work on NBC’s TODAY show, where he spent four decades reviewing films and entertaining audiences with his signature humor and wordplay.

His television journey began in 1970 when he joined the morning program as a part-time contributor.

Three years later, he moved into a full-time role and quickly became one of the show’s most recognizable personalities.

Throughout his career, Shalit worked alongside some of the biggest names in broadcast journalism, including Barbara Walters, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer.

As the program’s go-to film analyst, he offered reviews on everything from summer blockbusters to awards-season contenders.

His segments often featured witty puns and clever observations that set him apart from traditional critics.

Viewers also recognized him instantly thanks to his unique appearance.

His trademark mustache, unruly hair and collection of bright bowties became as famous as the reviews themselves.

According to his family, his years on the morning show remained one of the most meaningful chapters of his life.

“The ‘TODAY’ show was an extraordinary era for him,” they said.

He Recently Turned 100

Shalit’s impact extended far beyond movie reviews.

His enthusiastic personality and approachable style helped make film criticism accessible to a broad audience, introducing countless viewers to new movies and filmmakers over the years.

His passing comes just a few months after a major milestone celebration.

Earlier this year, Shalit marked his 100th birthday, an occasion that was recognized on the TODAY show.

During the broadcast, Al Roker highlighted how the beloved critic was spending the special day.

“He is ringing in 100 by enjoying that fresh air in the Berkshires with his six kids, five grandchildren,” Roker shared at the time.

Fans React to the Sad News

News of Shalit’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans who remembered watching him throughout their childhoods and beyond.

“Legend. Rest in peace,” one person wrote on social media.

Another shared, “RIP. I remember seeing him talk about movies on the Today show when I was a child.”

Others reflected on the longevity and impact of his life.

“Well lived & well loved,” one fan commented.

“Amazing career and life,” another wrote.

Many also celebrated the fact that he reached the rare milestone of living an entire century.

“What a blessing to live for an entire century,” one person posted.

“Rest in peace,” wrote another.

“Rest in Peace Gene! You had a long meaningful life!” added a fan.

While generations of television personalities have come and gone, Shalit remained a beloved fixture for decades.