Bode Miller Gets Good News After Arrest Mix-Up in Idaho

Olympic skier Bode Miller got good news about his June 6 arrest in Idaho, according to a June 25 TMZ report that says all the charges against him have been tossed.

After retiring from competitive skiing in October 2017, Miller returned to reality TV in 2023 on season 2 of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” His first reality run was on ABC’s celebrity athlete competition show “The Superstars” in 2009.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody in Idaho after cops found a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana pipe during a traffic stop.

Why Was Bode Miller Arrested? Skier Explained Legal Mix-Up in Statement

A couple of weeks after he was arrested, Miller took to his Instagram page to share a statement about what happened. He explained that while driving on a highway in Idaho, he was pulled over “for accelerating while passing another vehicle.”

He went on to say “a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe” were found on a friend who was in the car with him. The dad of 10 says he was unaware his friend had the marijuana, and said the pair “fully cooperated with the officer.” He finished the statement by saying, “I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

Miller’s wish came true the next day, when TMZ reported they were told by the prosecutor in the case:

I can confirm our office is dismissing the misdemeanor charges against Mr. Miller. Although the deputy had sufficient probable cause to arrest Mr. Miller at the beginning of June, we recently received information which resulted in our office determining it is in the interest of justice to dismiss Mr. Miller’s misdemeanor charges. I will not be discussing the specifics of this recent information due to it being related to another active case.

The outlet says court documents indicated officers also claimed to have found psychedelic “has since taken responsibility for both the weed and the shrooms,” per the athlete’s lawyer, Jeromy Stafford.

Bode Miller Became a Water Safety Advocate After Losing His Daughter to a Drowning Accident

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On June 10, 2018, Miller and his wife, former professional volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, the day after she fell unnoticed into a pool on their property in Orange County, California.

After the accident, the couple became fierce advocates for water safety, a case to which they remain dedicated.

In May 2026, the pair appeared appeared on “Today” to talk with Savannah Guthrie for Water Safety Awareness Month. Miller told her that drowning awareness was “so obviously under-talked about and underappreciated, from pediatricians to families.” He went on, “It can be an uncomfortable topic and a lot of people avoid it naturally.” He said he and Morgan are trying to bring the topic “to the forefront” and praised her for her work around bringing attention to water safety talking points.

Morgan pointed out that drowning is still the #1 cause of death for children under 5.