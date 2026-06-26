‘AGT’ Winner’s Incredible Story Is Becoming a Hollywood Movie

Richard Goodall’s life completely changed after he was announced the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 19. However, his journey is far from over. Less than two years after the Indiana school janitor won over the hearts of America during his unforgettable “AGT” audition, his real-life rags-to-riches story is headed to Hollywood as a feature film. You can get all the details below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

From School Janitor to Movie Star

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Goodall was known as the “singing janitor” during his run on “America’s Got Talent” Season 19 in 2024. Goodall went from getting the Golden Buzzer during his audition to going all the way and winning it all.

However, his success story doesn’t end there. Deadline reported, but the Season 19 winner of “AGT” is at the center of a deal with Everard Entertainment and Mad Chance. The deal will turn his impossible journey and inspiring story into a feature film.

In a statement, Everard’s Ben Everard said, “Richard Goodall’s unbelievable journey from sweeping hallways to the center of television’s biggest stage is the epitome of the American dream. Like the millions worldwide, I was captivated the moment he stepped foot on that audition stage. Bringing his journey to the silver screen is an honor we take seriously.”

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar added, “Goodall’s story is one of never giving up on your dreams, no matter what your circumstances are or your age. No doubt this film will resonate with audiences around the world.”

His Incredible ‘AGT’ Journey

Back in Season 19, Goodall, who worked as a janitor for 20 years, took a chance and auditioned for the show. He shocked viewers and the judges with his Golden Buzzer performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Goodall, who is now 56 years old, went on to win the show, becoming the oldest winner of “America’s Got Talent.” Heidi Klum was the judge who hit the Golden Buzzer for Goodall. His win was Klum’s first Golden Buzzer win.

During that audition, Simon Cowell said, “Richard, you are my hero because that was special. Genuinely special. I think America is going to love you.”

It All Started With a Viral Video

Even before Goodall decided to audition on “AGT,” he was making waves on the internet. In 2022, there was a video of him singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” that went viral. The video was recorded inside the school where he worked as a janitor

It went even more viral after Journey frontman Steve Perry shared it with his followers on social media. It was the perfect chance for millions of people to hear his powerful voice.

After seeing how well his video went, Goodall decided to pursue a dream he kept to himself. The love he was seeing online helped convince him that he could succeed on a national stage.

Goodall decided to audition for “AGT” Season 19. It all culminated with Heidi Klum hitting her Golden Buzzer for him. And now, he has a Hollywood movie being made based on his life.