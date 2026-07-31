Tom Sandoval Shares Shirtless Video with Dylan Efron During Summer Hangout: SEE

The hang we never knew we needed!

Bravo’s Tom Sandoval linked up with “Dancing with the Stars” commodity Dylan Efron for a summer hiking trip, sharing their adventure on Instagram on Friday, July 31.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and Efron showed off their toned physiques as they climbed a canyon in Backbone Trail in Santa Monica, California.

“Grateful for long days, good people, great views, good vibes, and fresh air. Sometimes that’s all you need. Here’s to more days like this 🏔️🧗‍♀️👆🤘🏽🌅,” Sandoval captioned the shirtless video.

Fans of the duo, who competed on Peacock’s hit series “The Traitors” season 3, were thrilled to see the pair link up outside of the castle.

“Love this friendship!!” commented one.

“We need another Tom & Dylan Traitors season 🤔,” wrote another.

Tom Sandoval and Dylan Efron Hike Backbone Trail

Many fans of Sandoval were also quick to show their support for him after his recent split from ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

“Get away from the noise and enjoy the simple things! You got support here, bro!” said one fan.

“Tom … I’m rooting for ya man!” added another.

Sandoval and Robinson’s breakup rocked headlines after a video went viral showing the Bravo star in an altercation with Robinson and her dad, J. Will Robinson.

The clip of Sandoval’s escalated argument with Robinson and her dad shows the 44-year-old pushing his ex’s father on June 3, causing him to land on a blazing fire pit. Robinson was caught in the middle of the heated moment as she and Sandoval yelled back and forth.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, J. Will claimed that Sandoval “overpowered” Victoria and pushed him into a “stone-lava rock” fire pit.

J. Will further alleged that Sandoval “seriously injured” him, resulting in a ruptured disc, a broken thumb and elbow, as well as a laceration on the right heel. He also claimed that this instance was the fifth time “he has become physical during a confrontation with my daughter.”

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s Continuation Hearing

All three parties involved filed separate restraining orders in the matter. An initial hearing for the domestic incident was held on July 16 at the Superior Court of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. A continuation hearing for the legal requests will be held on August 13 and 14, Us Weekly reported.

Sandoval claimed in his court petition that Robinsin’s father “grabbed my arms and shoulders and wrapped his arms around me, adding, “Feeling trapped and violated, I pushed him away from me in order to protect myself and create distance, which caused him to fall. Will was the first person to put his hands on me. At no point did I pursue [Will],” Us Weekly reported.

A source revealed to TMZ earlier this month that after Sandoval returned from filming a Netflix survival competition in Panama for three weeks in April, he and Robinson planned to split. The source claimed that Sandoval suggested they stay together, eventually leading to their bitter ending shortly after.