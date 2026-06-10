Erin & Ben Napier Head North to Surprise HGTV’s Next ‘Home Town Takeover’ Community (VIDEO)

Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” franchise won’t be headlining the next edition of “Home Town Takeover” as it films in Canada, as previously reported.

But the couple did travel all the way from Laurel, Mississippi, to the small fishing community of Port Albeni, British Columbia, to appear with fellow HGTV couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler on June 9, 2026, surprising the town’s residents with the news they’ve been chosen as the next location of the hit show.

Erin & Ben Napier Passed the Baton to Bryan & Sarah Baeumler for ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Unveiling

“Home Town Takeover,” a weeks-long undertaking by the Napiers and HGTV to transform a small town, has only occurred in American communities since first airing in 2021. Now that the show is taking place in Canada, it only made sense for the Napiers to pass the baton to the Bauemlers — not only because they’re native Canadians, but because that’s the rule there.

In December, the Napiers told CinemaBlend that they weren’t legally allowed to host the new edition, with Erin explaining, “Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

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Port Albeni, a town of about 19,000 residents, is located at the head of the Alberni Inlet on Vancouver Island and known as the “Ultimate Fishing Town,” according to a press release from Rogers Sports & Media, which said Port Albeni has “faced economic challenges, regional wildfire impacts, and ongoing efforts to address housing and income inequality.”

The broadcasting company worked with HGTV Canada to select the town from 241 submissions from communities across the country, per CTV. Renovations on homes, businesses, and outdoor spaces will take place throughout the summer, with the Baeumlers leading the charge and the Napiers making appearances.

Residents who showed up for a rally hoping to convince HGTV to pick their town didn’t realize the decision had already been made. So they were shocked and thrilled when the Bauemlers and Napiers appeared to deliver the good news. Taking the stage, the foursome shouted, “You’re getting a ‘Home Town Takeover!’

Bryan Bauemler Says Erin & Ben Napier’s Takeovers Have Been ‘Incredibly Successful’

“These type of shows in the U.S. have been incredibly successful in having a huge impact on the town,” Bryan told CTV at the big reveal event, and Sarah noted that while the projects are top secret, renovation work was starting right away.

Bryan also told the Times Colonist of Port Albeni, “It’s a community that has faced significant challenges but has never lost its determination. There is a tremendous sense of pride, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit here. When you spend time in Port Alberni, you quickly realize this isn’t a town looking for a handout — it’s a town ready for an opportunity.”

After being at the helm of three “Home Town Takeovers” — in Wetumpka, Alabama; Fort Morgan, Colorado; and Sebring, Florida — Ben told the outlet how much he and Erin have loved the process, adding, “and now Sarah and Bryan get to experience that magic.”

“Home Town Takeover Canada” is expected to premiere in Canada this fall, but it’s not clear yet if it will also air in the U.S.