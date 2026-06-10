‘Love Island USA’ Bombshell Sol Mýa Faced Family Tragedy Before Joining Show

“Love Island USA” introduced not one but three new bombshells during a highly-talked-about slumber party activity at the end of the June 8 episode, which carried on into the following night. One of those bombshells was 24-year-old Sol Mýa, a waitress from California who instantly caught the men of the villa’s attention, particularly Sincere, who is coupled up with Melanie as of this writing.

While the Islanders get to know more about Sol, the U.S. Sun recently revealed that she suffered a terribly devastating loss before coming on the show. In 2023, Sol lost her father, with whom it appeared she had an incredibly close relationship.

‘Love Island USA’ Star Sol Mýa Lost Her Dad ‘Unexpectedly’ in 2023

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, “Love Island USA” season 8 bombshell Sol Mýa suffered a family loss when her father “unexpectedly” passed away at the age of 51 in 2023.

Sol was only 21 when her father died, and that November she launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of a proper memorial service. While she initially set a goal of $8,000, the fundraiser ultimately raised just a little over $2,000.

In her GoFundMe description, Sol shared that her dad was “my best friend” and called the loss of her father “a forever healing process.”

“I was living with my father already struggling to make ends meet and I just want to bring honor to his name and have a heartwarming rememberance of his kind soul, having a nice memorial for him to be celebrated,” she shared.

“I know this is unexpected and will take a toll on many.. I know he loved all of you,” she added.

Her GoFundMe also included a photo of her father smiling and enjoying a meal. It appeared to be a photo taken during his 50th birthday, which Sol shared on her Instagram. Other photos showed the father-and-daughter duo having a fun-filled day out in Chicago as they celebrated his milestone birthday.

“Happy beloved birthday papa glad I got to share many laughs and take you to try a bunch of restaurants. 50 Blessed years we celebrated yesterday, thank you for everything you’ve done in my life, thank you for being my best friend I love you forever and always!” She captioned her post.

What to Know About ‘Love Island’ Bombshell Sol

Sol immediately caught the attention of original Islander and New Jersey native Sincere when she walked in during a steamy slumber party challenge during the season’s sixth episode. Despite Sincere already being coupled up with Melanie, he called her a “breath of fresh air.”

The pair would have two private chats, and during both encounters, the Islanders shared a passionate kiss. In a confessional, Sincere said, “She makes me feel seen, and she listens to me. She gives me butterflies, and I want that feeling to stay all the time.”

According to Photogenics, where fans can view Sol’s professional modeling work, she also shared additional information about herself.

Sol shared that she was born in Orange County, California, and “raised in various cities,” adding that she has a love of travel and “performance.”

“My passion for performance started early—creating skits with my brother and cheerleading—and shaped my modeling career with a foundation in movement and flexibility,” she shared.

In fact, she also details a love of singing, which hopefully means she’ll get to share that with the Islanders and fans on the show if she ends up coupled up with someone.

“Inspired by my grandfather’s musical legacy, I also write and sing my own songs, constantly seeking new ways to express myself through fashion and music,” she added.

After the Tuesday, June 9 episode, “Love Island USA” left it in the hands of the viewers, who got a chance to vote for which man Sol and the other two new bombshells should couple up with. Fans will likely get to see those results on the June 11 episode.