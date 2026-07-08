Zooey Deschanel Reveals the Surprising Reason She Was Blonde in ‘Elf’

For more than two decades, fans have associated Zooey Deschanel‘s portrayal of Jovie in the beloved holiday classic “Elf” with her blonde hair. But as it turns out, the look wasn’t part of the original plan.

During a recent appearance on the “Zach Sang Show” podcast, the actress revealed that Jovie’s iconic hairstyle was actually the result of a completely different movie that never got made.

Deschanel explained that she had screen-tested for an unnamed film about a Britney Spears-style pop star inspired by “Roman Holiday.” Because producers didn’t think she naturally looked like a pop star, they gave her a dramatic makeover.

“They dyed my hair blonde, they put these extensions in, they gave me a tan, a whole thing,” she recalled.

Although the project was eventually scrapped, the makeover unexpectedly stuck around.

Soon afterward, Deschanel auditioned for “Elf.” Since returning her hair to its natural brunette color would’ve taken time, she kept the blonde look. After landing the role, she asked if she could dye it back.

“Well, can I dye my hair back brown?” she remembered asking.

The answer was no.

“They were like, ‘No, you need to look how you looked in the audition.’ So, that’s how I ended up blonde in ‘Elf,'” she said, adding that it was “really random.”

The unexpected decision became one of Jovie’s most recognizable features in the 2003 holiday favorite, which starred Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

Katie Holmes Was Originally Offered the Role

Deschanel also recently shared another surprising behind-the-scenes story about “Elf.”

During a December 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she revealed that director Jon Favreau initially told her the role had already been offered to Katie Holmes.

“When I met with Jon Favreau… he was like, ‘Oh, you don’t need to read. We just offered it to Katie Holmes,'” Deschanel recalled.

Instead of panicking, she said the news actually took the pressure off.

“I wasn’t nervous at all, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not getting the part,'” she said.

Holmes later dropped out because of a scheduling conflict, opening the door for Deschanel to land the role. She added that the character of Jovie evolved around whoever was cast, and because the filmmakers knew she could sing, they wrote musical moments into the film, including Jovie’s now-famous shower performance.

Released in 2003, “Elf” became a massive box office hit, earning more than $220 million worldwide and cementing its status as a holiday classic, per Variety.

Her Signature Bangs Were Never in Danger

While millions know her as blonde Jovie, Deschanel has long said her signature brunette bangs are here to stay.

Speaking with People at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024, the actress said she’s had bangs since she was “like two years old” and has no plans to change that.

“I look better with them,” she said, later confirming she’ll even wear them on her wedding day to fiancé Jonathan Scott.

“Always bangs. Always.”

Scott joked that one of the rare times Deschanel appeared without bangs caused fans to barely recognize her online. Laughing, the actress called the bang-free look her “CIA cover.”

Looking back, one of the most recognizable hairstyles in holiday movie history wasn’t planned at all. It simply happened because one role disappeared just as another unforgettable one came along.