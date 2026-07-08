Exes Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere’s Adult Kids Are Working Together for a Steamy Project

Former 90’s it-couple Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere have moved on from their romance, and have started families of their own. But now, it seems their children, Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, and Gere’s son, Homer Gere, are co-stars! Right now, the internet is freaking out because Kaia and Homer are starring in the new Ryan Murphy series, The Shards, and it looks as steamy as can be!

Not only that, but having these two celebrity kids share the screen has 90s lovers talking as well! See the details below:

Kaia Gerber & Homer Gere Are Acting Together in ‘The Shards’

Homer and Kaia have revealed to the world that they’ll be co-starring together in the upcoming FX show The Shards. Directed by Ryan Murphy, and based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards is a steamy thriller based in 1980s Los Angeles. Specifically, it follows a group of privileged teens living their sexy, dangerous lives while a serial killer is on the loose.

Homer stars as Robert Mallory, while Kaia stars as Susan Reynolds. Alongside them are stars Igby Rigney, Graham Campbell, Wes Bentley, Emmy-nominated actress Evan Rachel Wood, and Jordan Roth.

Last year, Homer was cast in the lead role, and today it was known that Kaia signed on as well. Before The Shards, Homer’s most notable role was Dylan Reid in Euphoria and Kaia’s was in Bottoms and American Horror Story.

Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere Were the 90s It-Couple

Getty 1993 Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere. Stock photo. Photo by Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

For those who don’t know, Crawford and Richard first met at a star-studded barbecue party in 1988 when Crawford was just 21 and Gere was 38. Their romance started almost immediately, and in 1991, they famously made their red carpet debut at the 1991 Academy Awards. While they were insanely private about their romance, the paparazzi were still obsessed with them.

They eloped in December 12, 1991 in Las Vegas. However, they divorced in 1995.

Crawford told Porter magazine, per People, the reason behind their divorce. She revealed that she and Gere “didn’t spend enough time together.” She added, “And we’re equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew in from Paris to L.A. to get together for a night to see each other. It wasn’t.”

The pair are not close friends and haven’t spoken much since their 1995 divorce (but now their kids are co-stars)!

After their divorce, Crawford married businessman and former model Rande Gerber on May 29, 1998. They later welcomed two children: a son named Presley Walker Gerber, born 1999, and a daughter named Kaia Jordan Gerber, born in 2001.

As for the Pretty Woman star, he married model and actress Carey Lowell in 2002 and welcomed a son named Homer James Jigme Gere in 2000. They divorced in 2016, and Richard remarried to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva. They’ve welcomed two sons together named Alexander, born in 2019, and James, born in 2020.