Former Hollywood Star Makes Rare Public Appearance

Although Mia Wasikowska hasn’t retired from acting, she has largely stepped away from the public eye. Best known for starring in Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” and its sequel, the actress was an up-and-coming star of the 2010s but moved away from mainstream Hollywood projects for less frequent smaller independent films, maintaining a low profile compared to her peers.

But now Wasikowska has reappeared at a red carpet event, giving fans the opportunity to see her once again.

Mia Wasikowska Returns to the Spotlight With Rare Public Appearance

Getty Leviticus cast, Adrian Chiarella, Joe Bird, Mia Wasikowska and Ewen Leslie attends the Australian Premiere of “Leviticus” at State Theatre on June 06, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

Wasikowska rose to prominence after appearing in the live-action adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” establishing herself as a standout young star. Before that, she had roles in the likes of “In Treatment” on HBO and subsequently went on to star in “The Kids Are All Right” and “The Double.”

However, unlike most of her contemporaries, she took a different route as an actor. Rather than sticking with mainstream projects, she took a more selective approach to her career plan. That has made it rare for her to appear at major industry events such as red carpets and premieres, with the actress returning to her native Australia as her primary residence.

Getty Mia Wasikowska attends the Australian Premiere of “Leviticus” at State Theatre on June 06, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian actress was photographed at a premiere for the local horror film “Leviticus.” Her return to the red carpet serves as a good reminder that Wasikowska is still active and provides fans with a chance to see how much she has changed since her breakout role some 15 years ago.

Mia Wasikowska Doesn’t Want to Return to Hollywood

Getty Mia Wasikowska, Joe Bird and Adrian Chiarella attend the Australian Premiere of “Leviticus” at State Theatre on June 06, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

The actress has previously revealed how moving back to Australia and avoiding Hollywood was a deliberate choice that she made to try and take more control of her career and stay clear of the limelight.

“I didn’t entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back to back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community,” she explained to IndieWire

“I’m pretty content. If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dip in and out of it occasionally, I’d be really happy, but I wouldn’t ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill,” she said.

“I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer. It’s great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn’t suit me as a person.”

She added, “You can really lose perspective because you’re treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s quite strange.”