Blue Beetle Returns in James Gunn Superman Sequel Man of Tomorrow

Recently, James Gunn stated that “Blue Beetle” is considered to be the first movie in the new DCU. The film was released in 2023 to positive reviews, and its now confirmed that Blue Beetle will return in the Superman sequel, “Man of Tomorrow.” Here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated film.

James Gunn on Blue Beetle Return

Getty James Gunn arrives for Warner Bros’ “Blue Beetle” premiere 2023.

According to Variety, Blue Beetle is returning to the DCU after three years of uncertainty surrounding the character. Xolo Maridueña will be reprising his role as the superhero in “Man of Tomorrow.” “Blue Beetle” was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and “Superman (2025)” was directed by James Gunn. “Man of Tomorrow” will be directed by Gunn as well.

In 2023, James Gunn talked about his plans for the DCU on “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.” While many thought that “Superman (2025)” was the foundational film in the DCU, Gunn made it clear that Blue Beetle was the first character in the DCU. He said that Superman, which had not yet been released at the time, would be the first film, however.

Gunn revealed that during a discussion about the differences between the MCU and DCU. “I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first full DCU movie is Superman.”

Although we now have a confirmation that Blue Beetle will be returning, we don’t have any news on a potential sequel to the origin story.

Blue Beetle’s Origin and Reception After Release

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In the movie, Jamie Reyes finds an alien scarab with whom he develops a symbiotic relationship. The scarab gives Jamie a high-tech suit that grants him superhuman strength and flight and allows him to create high-powered weapons.

The film received mixed reviews from critics but was overwhelmingly well-rated by audiences. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Blue Beetle” received a 78% from critics and a 90% from audiences. Some of the negative reviews cited the “superhero fatigue” that studios have been fearing. The fatigue became a concern after Phase Four of the MCU began, and consumers were showing up less and less to theaters for superhero films.

People were seemingly tired of the monotony of superhero movies and tired of the investment that a “cinematic universe” requires. One review of the film says, “Blue Beetle does contain glimmers of something fresh, but it also feels like too little, too late in the face of oncoming changing tide in audience tastes.”

More positive reviews cited the film’s authenticity and family-oriented themes, which made it refreshing to watch. “An admirable introduction of the character to the DCU and an exciting film that had actual consequences. It encompasses themes of family, displacement, responsibility and culture, and it is so authentically Latino, audiences will be cracking up.”

In the comics, Superman and Blue Beetle have teamed up and formed a mentor-mentee relationship. It’s unclear what Blue Beetle’s role will be in “Man of Tomorrow,” but fans are excited to see these renditions of the characters meet.

“Man of Tomorrow” is set to release on July 9th, 2027.