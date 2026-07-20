Henry Cavill Shares Photos of His Latest Hobby — And It’s So On Brand

In the past, Henry Cavill has not been shy about sharing his interests with fans online. His latest Instagram post shows that despite his demanding on-screen roles, his most recent challenge has to do with cooking. More specifically, offset smoking.

The “Enola Holmes” actor shared that he recently attempted offset smoking for the first time, a type of barbecuing. He tackled a 12-hour cook with the kind of hands-on dedication fans have come to expect from him over the years.

A Cooking Learning Curve

Cavill posted photos of his new smoker alongside a candid, self-deprecating caption that detailed his first attempt at the craft. He explained that he used the smoker to prepare a rump roast for pulled beef. He acknowledged that it wasn’t the most ideal cut for the job, so he tied fat on top. His process included oak smoking, a black rub, and wrapping the meat in foil with beef stock to push through the “stall.” The stall is the plateau in temperature that barbecue enthusiasts often have to work around during long smokes.

“Offset smoking is so much fun, though! Really have to tend the fire for the whole day for this. 12 hrs of cooking, and egregiously I wasn’t even drinking beer throughout! I’ll do better on that next time as well!” Cavill wrote in the photo’s caption.

True to form, Cavill approached the new hobby with the same meticulous energy he’s known for on set. He admitted the process demanded his full attention, joking that he got so absorbed in managing the fire that he forgot to take “before” photos of the roast. The final photo in the post was a rushed shot at the end once he was tired and hungry.

The post’s hashtags, including #TakeMorePhotosNextTime and #AndBeer, only added to the charm of the update. The Superman actor’s posts always provide a glimpse into his low-key, hobbyist side away from the blockbuster sets that have made him a star.

Fans Eating It Up

This kind of post plays right into Cavill’s longstanding reputation as a famously down-to-earth celebrity who regularly shares photos and anecdotes of his hobbies. He has never been shy about sharing the things that interest him beyond his work on the screen. In the past, he has talked about building PCs, tabletop gaming in Warhammer 40K, and now backyard barbecue.

In the spirit of Cavill’s open honesty about his interests, fans responded in kind. “That beast looks like a contraption a gnome engineer from [World of Warcraft] would invent,” an account called The Notorious J.T.B commented. Cavill has previously said how much he enjoyed playing the World of Warcraft games, the franchise being a defining part of his other hobby of building computers.

“Which Warhammer 40K set is this? Enjoy!” joked artist JP Ahonen.

“Congrats on this meat achievement!” another commented.

Cavill’s honest self-review made for a nice change of pace between formal interviews and film announcements. Fans in his massive following always resonate with the posts that show the more personal side of the star.