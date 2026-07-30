HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down Her New Project

Jasmine Roth is opening up about why she said yes to filming “Roast My Rental” during her third pregnancy, despite initially planning not to work while expecting. The HGTV star says taking on the project ended up being “exactly what I needed.”

Jasmine Roth Explains Why She Changed Her Mind About Filming During Her Third Pregnancy

On July 28, Roth took to Instagram to share why she initially had no plans to work during her third pregnancy, but said that she’s glad she had a change of heart.

“Sometimes it’s the thing you don’t realize you need that makes you feel the most alive,” she wrote in the caption. “Hear me out … “

Roth continued, “I didn’t want to film anything while I was pregnant. I tried it with my first pregnancy (this is now my third!) and swore I would never do it again. But when I got this new show for @hgtv (Roast My Rental is now airing on @hgtv and streaming on @hbomax ☺️) I couldn’t say no.”

“And while it was a huge undertaking — it was also exactly what I needed,” she shared. “Having the opportunity to do what I love, work with some amazing teams, and help people along the way was unexpectedly what got me through my first trimester.”

The HGTV star explained, “I talk a lot about building happiness and this is a great example of how important it is to set goals, parameters, rules (whatever you want to call them!) for yourself — but to also be open to the unknown, the unexpected, the ‘I want to do this but I’m not sure’ — and be willing to pivot as needed. Because I’m here to tell you — that pivot, that ability to be flexible, to do the thing that scares you, or that thing you maybe swore off in the past — might be just the bit of magic your life needs. 💛”

“What’s something in your life that has just come up that you’re considering doing but scared of what might happen?” she asked.

Fans Share Supportive Messages for Jasmine Roth

Fans shared sweet words of support for Roth in the comments section, with one gushing, “But no one else could do it better.”

“The way you turned something you were hesitant about into a grounding, life-giving experience is such a strong example of what real flexibility looks like,” one fan wrote. “Saying yes to HGTV in the middle of pregnancy and still protecting your happiness habits shows how aligned decisions can stretch us without breaking us.”

They added, “Your story makes pivoting and doing the scary thing feel less like chaos and more like intentional courage. I’ll be keeping this in mind next time I feel pulled toward something new but uncomfortable.”

On July 23, Roth took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at filming “Roast My Rental,” writing in the caption: “Day in the life of a working mom filming a new show for @hgtv, and a little about what the past few months have looked like.”

One fan commented, “I’m so proud of you. Love your shows. You are to be admired. Congrats on the new baby. Look after yourself.”