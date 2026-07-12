Booyakasha! Sascha Baron Cohen Hits Wimbledon in Character as Ali G After Reports of Secret Movie

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Sascha Baron Cohen was reviving his Ali G character in an upcoming movie that he’d managed to film in secret.

The character was front and center of his HBO comedy series “Da Ali G Show,” which aired from 2000 until 2004.

In addition to Ali G, Cohen’s other characters included Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev and flamboyant Austrian fashion reporter Brüno Gehard. Cohen has brought both Borat and Brüno to the big screen, while he also portrayed Ali G in oft-forgotten 2002 movie “Ali G Indahouse.”

Rumors for Years of an Ali G Movie

Way back in 2023, World of Reel first reported that Cohen was planning to bring back the clueless interviewer whose catchphrase — booyakasha! —baffled the celebrities he blindsided with absurd questions in his hilarious interviews.

More recently, Jeff Sneider’s movie website The Insneider reported that not only was that film a reality, but that filming on it was already completed.

Furthermore, Sneider reported that Cohen had shot the entire thing in secret. According to Sneider, the film was “in the can,” and is currently being shopped around to different movie studios for distribution.

“Cohen was reportedly spotted in character in and around Oxfordshire, England, in July and September of 2025, though I believe Ali G also spends a good deal of time in the circus that is America in this mysterious new project, which remains untitled and has no release date as of now,” Sneider wrote noting that Cohen’s rep declined to comment.

Ali G Was Spotted Attending Wimbledon

On Sunday, July 12, social media began blowing up with reports of tennis fans attending Wimbledon who encountered Cohen in character, decked out in his full Ali G regalia.

Whether Cohen — who recently divorced actress Isla Fisher — was filming additional scenes for the rumored movie or trying to build up buzz about it remains to be seen.

Sascha Baron Cohen Has a Long History with Ali G

After “Da Ali G Show” ended, he focused on Borat. The result was the massively successful 2006 movie “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

After more or less retiring Ali G, Cohen has resurrected the character a few times in the past.

That included appearing as Ali G at the 2012 edition of the British Comedy Awards. He also reprised the role for “Ali G: Rezurection,” a 2014 U.K. series in which he appeared as Ali G for new introductions to old interviews and sketches.

Borat Probably Won’t Return

While Ali G is seemingly ready to make a comeback, his most famous character likely will not.

During an interview with ScreenRant to promote his role in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Ladies First,” Cohen was asked whether they’d next be seeing him as Marvel supervillain Mephisto or as Borat.

“I think Mephisto,” Cohen said, adding, “I don’t know if Borat will ever return.”

While that news will certainly be disheartening for fans of Borat, the possibility that a new Ali G movie is on the horizon should be enough to counter the disappointment.



