Bella Thorne Reflects on Growing Up at Disney and Finding Her Own Voice

Bella Thorne is looking back on her Disney Channel years with a new perspective.

During a candid appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Thorne reflected on her time starring in “Shake It Up,” the challenges of growing up in the spotlight and the personal growth she has experienced since those early days. Throughout the conversation, she spoke openly about learning from her experiences while embracing the person she has become today.

Cooper introduced Thorne by recognizing how she built a career that extended far beyond her Disney roots. She noted that Thorne has continued evolving as an actress, filmmaker and creative professional. Thorne agreed. She explained that she feels lighter today after spending years learning more about herself and finding a healthier balance between work and life. For example, she recalled filming multiple movies each year at one point. She said the demanding schedule eventually led to burnout before she began prioritizing personal growth.

Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Disney Experience

One of the biggest topics during the interview centered on “Shake It Up.” The Disney Channel series introduced Thorne and Zendaya to millions of viewers.

Thorne admitted that dancing did not come naturally to her when she landed the role of CeCe Jones. While she enjoyed performing, she said choreography initially proved difficult, especially while working alongside talented dancers.

“I had two left feet,” Thorne recalled, explaining that she often became emotional after rehearsals because she wanted to improve. She credited creator Chris Thompson for believing in her from the beginning. She remembered that he told her she was CeCe Jones the moment she entered the audition room. Motivated by that confidence, Thorne dedicated herself to learning. Therefore, she eventually took multiple dance classes every day between filming the pilot and the series being picked up.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Bella Thorne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Friendship With Zendaya Helped Shape the Journey

Thorne also reflected warmly on working with Zendaya throughout the series.

She remembered immediately connecting with her future co-star during auditions. She said their chemistry stood out from the beginning. While the entertainment industry often encouraged comparisons between young actresses, Thorne said she appreciated having someone her own age who understood the unique experience of growing up on a television set.

According to Thorne, outside pressures sometimes attempted to create competition between them even though they were portraying best friends on screen. Rather than allowing that narrative to define their relationship, the actresses eventually had an honest conversation. As a result, this strengthened their friendship.

Thorne recalled sneaking away together during a crossover episode to talk privately about everything they had been experiencing. She described the discussion as one of the first times she experienced the power of two young women listening to one another and working through challenges together. The conversation ultimately helped them better understand each other’s perspectives. Also, it reinforced the bond they shared while filming the series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thorne discussed how unusual it felt to grow up surrounded by adults while simultaneously being expected to remain a child in the public eye. She also reflected on the intense media attention directed toward young Disney stars during that era. She explained that many conversations happening around them felt far beyond what children should have been navigating.

Looking back now, Thorne said she chooses to focus on how those experiences helped shape her journey. From overcoming early insecurities to building a successful career beyond Disney, she believes every chapter contributed to the person she is today. Her appearance on “Call Her Daddy” offered fans an honest, thoughtful reflection on growing up in Hollywood. Furthermore, it celebrated the resilience, friendships and personal growth that have defined her career.