‘The Way Home’ Stars Reunite for New York City Fun

The beloved Hallmark series “The Way Home” may be over, but the bond the cast created on the Hallmark show is forever. Some of the stars proved that with a recent New York City reunion filled with fun, laughter, and making memories.

‘The Way Home’ Cast Reunites

Julia Tomasone (Young Del), Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice), Bianca Melchior (Young Fern), Chyler Leigh (Kat), and Kelsey Falconer (Young Tessa) enjoyed hanging out in the city that never sleeps. Leigh used Instagram to capture a moment of the cast reunion, which included other ladies who worked on ‘The Way Home’.

“I only wish you could all know how magical these women are… truly. They have changed, magnified, and inspired me in ways unexplainable. I am forever in their debt for allowing me the space to not only be who I am but also encourage me to be who I am becoming ❤️,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum wrote as her caption.

Laflamme-Snow popped up in the comments to gush about being all together, calling it “home. The actress also expressed her love for Leigh and the other women in the photo.

In a separate social media share, Laflamme-Snow posted a carousel of photos from the trip. She included moments such as exploring one of the Big Apple’s most iconic attractions, Radio City Music Hall, and taking in Broadway shows like “Death Becomes Her”.

The Instagram post featured several of Laflamme-Snow’s stunning outfits from the trip, as well as great dinner spots and walks through the streets, taking in the Big Apple magic. Laflamme-Snow included a classic New York City struggle, umbrella issues in the rain, and beautiful shots that capture the city.

“RBF in NYC,” she captioned the Instagram post with Falconer jumping in the comments to say that she had to Google what RBF meant.

More New York City Moments From ‘The Way Home’ Stars

Falconer also used Instagram to share the good times from “The Way Home,” with the ladies reuniting and taking on New York City. She posted some of the same photos as Laflamme-Snow, but also added several videos that revealed a good time was had by all on the trip.

The actress shared hotel moments, dinners out, walking all over the city, Times Square, and more, showing off the epic cast reunion. “Truly a concrete jungle where dreams are made of 🫶🏻,” she captioned the social media post.

Falconer showed up in the comments to make sure that her love for her “The Way Home” co-stars was crystal clear, writing, “Incase it’s not obvious, I love these ladies an absurd amount ❤️.” Leigh hit up the comments to reply, “NYC BABEZ 🔥❤️.”

Tomasone gave “The Way Home” fans a look at the cast reunion in an Instagram post, too. Several photos were featured in her social media share, including a group shot from “The Lost Boys” on Broadway, fun videos, and some cool shops.

“HELLOOO NEW YORK,” the actress wrote as her caption. Laflamme-Snow appeared in the comments, calling the women in the post her sisters. That’s right, the bond formed on “The Way Home” is the real deal, and the female cast members proved that with their recent mini reunion.

Fans who are missing “The Way Home” can rewatch the entire series on Hallmark+.