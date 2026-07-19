90s Star Shannon Elizabeth’s Fan-Favorite Black Swimsuit Selfie During Her Beachy Vacay

90s and early 2000s star Shannon Elizabeth’s latest selfie shows she is a beachy goddess in her fan-favorite black swimsuit! Elizabeth, who’s captured our hearts in everything from Hallmark’s Catch a Christmas Star alum to horror-comedy classic Scary Movie, has been making 2026 her most confident year. Along with joining OnlyFans and entering the single life again, she’s also showing off her swimsuit life during her summer vacays.

Below, see the DWTS Season 6 alum’s swimsuit selfie that has fans going wild!

Shannon Elizabeth’s Black Swimsuit Selfie

In case you missed it, the That 70s Show alum shared a radiant selfie on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Out on the water in Mauritius, heading to Shangri-La’s private island, Ilot Mangénie… because a day on land just wasn’t enough. This place kept finding new ways to take my breath away. 🌊 @shangrilamauritius.”

In the photo, we see the iconic actress turning heads as she shows off her glowing and radiant skin, as well as a cutout FLAXMAKER V-neck one-piece black swimsuit that shows off her toned physique.

And as we said, Elizabeth’s fans adore this selfie. They commented things like “Amazing as usual Shannon👏😍” and “🔥🔥🔥 Looking Amazing!”

Now, this look is a fan-favorite because she wore it again earlier this month, making fans drop to their knees!

As we said, earlier this month, on July 2, Elizabeth first shared photos of her in the fan-favorite look. She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Mauritius does this to you. ☀️ Arms wide open, water at my feet, not a care in the world.”

How Shannon Elizabeth Embraces Her Confidence

Getty Shannon Elizabeth attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI.

As many fans know, the beloved actress turned to OnlyFans earlier this year, showing fans a new side of herself. (She launched it specifically on April 2026 and it features “behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive photos & videos, candid glimpses of my life, and chatting with me directly.”)

Turns out, joining the platform ended up making her more confident than ever.

“As I’m embarking on this new chapter in my life, it’s the most empowered I’ve felt in a very long time,” the American Pie star said to Fox News Digital in May 2026 about joining the subscription-based platform. “This is the first time in so long that I’m really excited about what’s going to come and what’s happening every day. It’s about enjoying the journey. I feel like I’m on this amazing adventure now, and I’m really enjoying every minute of it.”

She added, “My confidence over the years is ever-changing, to be honest. I am naturally a shy person [who] has to make an effort to come out of [my] shell. It doesn’t always seem that way, but I really do. But I think with a lot of actors, you find that people say they flip a switch, and they turn it on, and when they’re done working, they turn it off. Doing content like this about my life is very different.”