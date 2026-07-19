Ricki Lake Posts New Incredible Before and After Photos Two Years After Facelift

Ricki Lake is celebrating a very important, life-changing anniversary. It’s been two years since she underwent a facelift, and she said it was “one of the best decisions I ever made for myself.”

On Saturday, she shared new before and after photos of the dramatic results:

The Facelift That Changed Ricki Lake’s Life

“Back in 2023, I had lost 40 lbs over the course of a year, and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin. It was never going to tighten up by itself,” Lake wrote in an Instagram post.

“I took a leap of faith and I’m so grateful I did.

I am also very glad to see so many people over these past couple of years opening up about their own plastic surgery journeys.

The last two pics are recent and without makeup or filter.”

She uses multiple hashtags, including “transparency,” “self-love,” and “this is 57.”

The results speak for themselves and she always wanted to be open about the surgery. She doesn’t believe in the stigma.

“I’ve had a lower face and neck lift,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live” last June. “I kind of think it’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen.” Host Andy Cohen not only complimented her, but said he has to get out to Los Angeles and take advantage of what she had done.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Ricki Lake speaks onstage at the screening of “Hairspray” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

She did say even before the surgery, she felt good about herself.

“Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life,” she said.

The former host of “The Ricki Lake Show,” continuously shouts out the “genius” that is Dr. Allen Foulad. Sending a few of her friends his way.

An Iconic Talk Show Host

Lake was one of the more well-known talk show hosts of the late ’90s. In a sea of Jenny Jones and Oprah, she approached her craft with a younger style. Despite being a tabloid show, they did have some pretty intense conversations.

She said she could have gone a decade longer, but September 11 is when everything changed.

“9/11 was a huge trajectory shift in my life,” Lake said on an episode of “On Par With Maury Povich.” “Every aspect of my life changed from witnessing that experience that day from my West Village apartment.

“I was so freaked out watching that plane fly down the Hudson and hit that building. I had a 2-month-old and a 4-year-old. So I was a lactating new mother protecting my cubs, you know?” Lake continued. “I mean, I just felt like the world was coming to an end that day. And I said to myself — I had an epiphany on the roof of my building as I watched it all unfold — that I would leave New York.”