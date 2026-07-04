Tina Fey’s Hit Netflix Comedy Renewed For A New Season

Tina Fey has got another hit on her hands, with Netflix announcing its picked up her comedy “The Four Seasons” for a third season. The series, which recently debuted its second season, focuses on the relationship between a group of friends as it plays out during their joint vacations during each season of the year.

Fey not only stars, but is also co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer and writer, alongside collaborators Tracy Wigfield and Lang Fisher. “We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life,” the trio said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

Season 2 of ‘The Four Seasons’ Brought Some Unexpected Plot Twists

Netflix The cast of ‘The Four Seasons’

Fey stars as Kate, who, alongside husband Jack (Will Forte), maintain a close friendship with two other couples: Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). During the course of the first season, Nick left Anne, taking up with much-younger Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — only to unexpectedly die, leaving Ginny pregnant with his child.

“Coming off a hard year, six friends carry on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow,” declares the synopsis of the second season, in which the pals “journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey Shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy. With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.”

‘The Four Seasons’ Racked Up Big Netflix Viewership

The pickup order is hardly a surprise given the show’s massive viewership. The first season debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list in May 2025, racking up 24.4 million views in its first two weeks of release. The second season, debuting in May 28 2026, likewise reached the Top 10 in 56 countries, and has remained in the the streamer’s Global Top 10 list ever since.

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of U.S. comedy. “Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

‘The Four Seasons’ is Based on a Movie From a TV Icon

Netflix Tina Fey and Alan Alda at premiere of ‘The Four Seasons’

Fans of the show may be unaware that “The Four Seasons” isn’t actually an original concept, but a remake of the 1981 movie of the same name. That film was a passion project for “M*A*S*H” star Alan Alda, who not only starred alongside fellow TV icon Carol Burnett, but also directed the film and wrote the screenplay. The 90-year-old TV legend serves as a producer on the Netflix series, and also made brief cameo appearances in both seasons.

“I don’t know how old Tina is, but I think she was barely born when the movie came out, so it was very flattering to hear that she was interested in doing a series based on it,” Alda told Vanity Fair.

“Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to be able to tell Alan Alda in person how much I love the movie, and also Carol Burnett,” Fey told Tudum. “They both were kind of like, ‘That’s weird because you were 10. This movie wasn’t really intended for you.’”

Will a former ‘Doctor Who’ Star Be Joining the Cast?

Netflix David Tennant in a scene from ‘The Four Seasons’

In the final episode of the second season, Anne sparked flirtatiously with her new neighbour in Italy, played by former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant.

While there’s yet to be any official word on Tennant’s involvement in the upcoming season, there’s been much speculation that his brief appearance in the finale was meant to set up a far more substantial role in Season 3.

When Will Season 3 of ‘The Four Seasons’ Debut?

At this point, details about the upcoming season of scarce. However, given the timing of the first two seasons, it’s likely that fans will see the next chapter of “The Four Seasons” in spring 2027.