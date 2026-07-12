Beloved Star of ‘The Office’ Makes Surprising Career Shift at Age 68

More than a decade after “The Office” ended its run, the iconic workplace comedy continues to draw in new generations of viewers.

Led by Steve Carell as hapless manager Michael Scott, the mockumentary-style sitcom (based on Ricky Gervais‘ original U.K. version) followed the exploits of the staff at the Scranton branch of failing paper company Dunder Mifflin.

Since the series’ finale in 2013, the stars of “The Office” gone on to their own projects. Carell, for example, recently headlined acclaimed HBO comedy “Rooster,” while John Krasinski has carved out a second career as a movie director while also portraying Tom Clancy hero “Jack Ryan” for Amazon. Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are keeping the show’s spirit alive with their popular “Office Ladies” podcast.

Leslie David Baker Has Embraced a New Career

Not all of the projects from the show’s cast have been within the world of showbiz.

That’s certainly the case for Leslie David Baker, who played dour Dunder Mifflin accountant Stanley Hudson throughout the series’ run.

As reported by Patch, on July 11, the 68-year-old Hudson celebrated the grand opening of of his new store, Honey Baked Ham, in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

Honey Baked Ham Is a Nationwide Franchise

With nearly 500 locations spread across 40 different states, Honey Baked Ham has proven to be a successful franchise for entrepreneurs, including Baker.

Baker opened the franchise location with partner Tony Vennie, described as “an entrepreneur, music producer and brand strategist with experience in entertainment, luxury retail and property management” by Patch.

“Growing up, Honey Baked was always part of our holiday traditions,” Vennie said in a statement. “It’s a brand that brings people together around great food and meaningful moments.”

The ‘Office’ Star Promoted the Grand Opening Via Social Media

Ahead of the grand opening, Baker took to Instagram to do some promotion.

“I’m Leslie David Baker, co-owner of The Honey Baked Ham Co., and I couldn’t be prouder to bring this new home to our neighborhood,” he wrote in the caption, accompanying a video of himself “hamming it up” for the camera.

“This Saturday, we’re celebrating together — with complimentary tastings, family meals, a live DJ, HoneyBaked Remixed Chef demo, swag, and a little something extra: 20% off all day, on us,” he added. “Come be part of it. This is just the beginning.”

Leslie David Baker’s New Store Is a One-Stop Shop

Prior to the opening, Baker appeared on NBC Los Angeles and revealed how he came to get into the ham business.

“I came home one day and was complaining about waiting in the long line at another store,” he said, referencing the lack of a Honey Baked Ham location in Sherman Oaks.

According to Baker, despite its moniker the store sells more than just ham. “You don’t have to go get your meats [in] one place, your vegetables somewhere else, your salads another place, your desserts, you can feed your family and make one stop,” he explained.

When asked whether he was as excited about honey baked ham as Stanley was about his beloved pretzels, Baker confirmed that was “absolutely” the case.

“You can only get so much mileage out of it,” he said. “But with honey baked ham, the possibilities are endless.”