Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation, Going Bright Blonde

Jennifer Love Hewitt has always been known for her gorgeous brunette hair, from “Party of Five” in the 90s to her Hallmark classic “The Lost Valentine” to her current starring role as Maddie on ABC’s “9-1-1.”

But on July 15, 2026, Hewitt shocked fans with a surprise transformation, posting a video of her debuting newly blonde locks ahead of filming season 10 of “9-1-1.”

Lacey Chabert Calls Jennifer Love Hewitt’s New Look ‘Beautiful’

In her post, Hewitt, 47, thanked the team who got her “Season 10 hair ready!” She specifically tagged celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee, Seama Eftekhari, and Taryn Houston at West Hollywood’s Zero Nine Salon, whose clients include Selena Gomez and Julianne Hough.

Hewitt has previously lightened her hair to a more auburn hue, but her total transformation to blonde drew thousands of comments from famous friends and fans in her comment section.

Hallmark queen and Hewitt’s former “Party of Five” co-star Lacey Chabert wrote, “So beautiful! 💜”

Popular podcaster and dear friend Tommy DiDario gushed, “We are so back. 😍” and his husband, ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez, agreed in emojis — “😍😍😍😍😍.”

Fans fell instantly in love with Hewitt’s new look, including one who wrote, “you can literally pull off every color😍”

“Oh gurl I love a blonde,” another wrote. “And this is eating. 😂 (is that what the kids say?)”

“Still crushing since 90s,” someone else commented. “You look better then ever haven’t changed always beautiful and love your work on screen 🔥 always a fan and support here”

Yet another fan wrote, “Omg you look very beautiful 😱❤️🩷🥰 love your hair 🥹🥺❣️”

Hewitt received pushback from some fans, including one who wrote that they “like the Dark Brown hair better JLH,” but the overwhelming majority of the comments were positive.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Opened Up About Not Trying to Meet Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Over the years, Hewitt has been a role model for many by opening up about impossible beauty standards and sharing images of her makeup-free, like the post above from March 2025.

In December 2024, she told Fox News Digital that after four decades in Hollywood, some of her fans have unrealistic expectations for how she should look.

“I feel like fans pick this you at this age that they love that they think represents you, and you’re never supposed to grow beyond that,” she said. “For me, it was like me in my 20s. People seem to have a really hard time accepting that I’m just not, that I don’t look that way anymore.”

“I’m kind of going with it,” she continued. “Age is age. I think women really come into this, like, acceptance of themselves and this comfortability in their 40s that is beautiful. Whatever it is, you just want to have the freedom to be whoever you are at that age.”

On her 46th birthday in February 2025, she opened up about grappling with aging in a vulnerable, makeup-free post, writing, “It’s been a hard start to the year. I don’t quite feel myself. But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be.”

“I have experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age and yet seen the women I admire become happier, sexier and more powerful with every added number,” she continued. “I am so deeply grateful for this life. I love all who choose to do it by my side and I am ready to give love today to the younger me and the older me because they are my ride or die’s.”