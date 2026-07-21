Scott Patterson Issues ‘Important Announcement’ as He Thanks Fans for Their Support 

Scott Patterson’s recent exit from “Sullivan’s Crossing” has caused an uptick in fan engagement — but not for the right reasons.

In an Instagram post from Patterson, shared on Monday, July 20, the “Gilmore Girls” star issued an announcement about people impersonating him online.

Patterson asked fans to report any suspicious activity while also making his followers aware that anyone posing as him, asking for money, is — and never will be — him or his management team.

“important announcement to all of my amazing fans: we’ve seen an increase in fake accounts impersonating me online. please be aware that i do not have any private online clubs, membership programs, or communities that require membership fees,” Patterson wrote.

Scott Patterson Asks Fans to Report Online Impersonators

“neither i nor anyone on my team will ever contact you privately to ask for money, gift cards, memberships, subscriptions, donations, or payments of any kind. if you receive a message like this, it is not from me,” the actor continued.

“if you come across a suspicious account or message, please email: support@scottyp.com with the username, screenshots, and any other relevant details,” Patterson added. “your reports help us identify these scammers and protect other fans. thank you for your continued support. — scott.”

Patterson’s social media concerns come four months after he addressed his “Sullivan’s Crossing” character Sully being written off in the romantic drama.

Patterson’s role in the Netflix series, in which he shared the screen with Hallmark actor Chad Michael Murray, ended after season 3. And according to Patterson, he made an effort to continue his role on the hit series.

Scott Patterson Explains Why He Left ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

“Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him,” Patterson shared in an Instagram post in March.

The actor continued by sharing that he and the “Sullivan’s Crossing” directorial team couldn’t come to an agreement on the trajectory of his character Sully, who was portrayed as a charismatic, fierce protector and father figure.

“The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue,” Patterson added. “It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise.”

Patterson also noted his disappointment in letting fans down, saying “they deserved better” than to see his character’s storyline come to an ending that he wasn’t fond of. “I’ll always support and defend the truth,” he added.

Despite his unanticipated exit from “Sullivn’s Crossing,” Patterson is still very active with his longtime “Gilmore Girls” fans. Earlier this July, the actor met with fans of the cult classic during a meet and greet in Michigan. Patterson announced the event on his Instagram, where fans commented in hopes of more opportunities to meet him. Patterson, however, hasn’t revealed where his fans will be able to catch up with him next.