Leah Remini Pens a Heartfelt Note to a Lost Loved One, ‘Missing You Always’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Leah Remini is reflecting on a deep, personal loss this week.

The 56-year-old is known for her huge heart, which is precisely what helped connect her to a Make-A-Wish child. Sadly, the child passed away last year, breaking Leah Remini’s heart. Even a year later, the loss still feels monumental for the actress.

In honor of the year anniversary, Leah Remini penned a heartfelt tribute to the child and her dear friend.

Leah Remini Formed a Deep Friendship With a Make-A-Wish Child

According to the footage in the Instagram montage, Leah Remini connected with a Make-A-Wish child named Maddie around 2017. From there, they kept in touch and enjoyed spending time with one another until Maddie’s tragic passing in 2025.

“A year and a day ago, I lost a very special friend,” the actress began her heartfelt Instagram post. “What started through @makeawishamerica became a friendship I’ll always treasure. Daily, I would get a video or text from her and her friends…She brought so much joy into my life, and I miss hearing from her. I have yet to break the habit of waiting for a video from her. They truly made me smile.”

She attached several clips of Maddie in the post, letting fans see how truly remarkable the young lady was.



“When I learned she wasn’t doing well, I got on a plane to Minnesota to be with her,” Remini continued. “She passed while I was in the air. Her family showed me a kindness I’ll never forget by letting me say goodbye. They also gave me her favorite blanket and the journal she kept about our time together. I still haven’t been able to read it. One day, I will.”

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about her. She reminded everyone around her how much light one person can bring into their day and their lives, no matter how short their time here. Missing you always. ❤️” she concluded the post.

Followers React to the Touching Message

Getty Leah Remini attends the 2019 IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Pictures on December 07, 2019.

Several of Maddie’s loved ones reached out to Leah Remini in the comments, thanking her for all the time she spent with her.

“Thank you, Leah. ❤️ Reading this through tears,” one of Maddie’s loved ones wrote. “Thank you for loving our Maddie so completely and for reminding everyone who she truly was—a bright light who made people smile. Your friendship was one of the greatest gifts in her life, and I know she loved you dearly. ❤️”

“Thank you, Leah for all the love and support you have given Maddie over the years,” another loved one chimed in. “She adored you in your relationship was so wonderful. I also want to thank you for the support that you have given me along as well as since she passed I’m glad you liked the blanket I thought it was fitting for you to have it.❤️”

Other fans shared their own thoughts, thanking the actress for forging such a sincere friendship with Maddie.

“You’re a gem in return, for bringing so much joy to her life. May she rest in peace. ❤️” an Instagram user wrote.

Our thoughts are with Leah Remini as she reflects on her loss.