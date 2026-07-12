‘Hope Valley: 1874’ Fans Ask Hallmark For Just One Thing Ahead Of Season 2

Hallmark fans enjoyed season 1 of “Hope Valley: 1874’ and were thrilled when the “When Calls the Heart” prequel was renewed for season 2. New episodes are set to release at some time in 2027, but Hearties have an urgent question for Hallmark Channel before it premieres.

It has been several months since the series aired its season 1 finale, and while they are excited at the thought of watching new episodes in 2027, several fans have an urgent question for Hallmark. When the company made an Instagram post about the series, they responded in the comments section, asking for just one change.

‘Hope Valley: 1874’ Fans Question Hallmark

The “When Calls the Heart” prequel series premiered on Hallmark+ earlier this year. It tells the story of Rebecca Clarke (Bethany Joy Lenz) building a new life in a place that is eventually named Hope Valley. Fans enjoyed learning more about the story of the Hope Valley families and they were happy when it was renewed for season 2, ready to air next year.

Getty ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Benjamin Ayres (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

While fans are already looking forward to more episodes of “Hope Valley: 1874,” there is just one thing they would like Hallmark to change. It turns out they want the prequel series to air on Hallmark, and not on its streaming site.

Hallmark Shares Instagram Post With Fans

“Hope Valley: 1874” is currently on hiatus, and to keep Hearties engaged, the series’ official Instagram page shared a photo of Bethany, Benjamin Ayres (in the role of Tom Moore), and Milla Morgan, in the role of Rebecca’s daughter, Sarah. In the post, they asked what fans recall from season 1.

“Summer is a great time to get caught up on Hope Valley: 1874!” they wrote in the caption. “Learn the origin story of our little community by streaming all episodes on @hallmarkplus. For those who watched, what were some of your favorite moments in the first season, #Hearties?”

Among the many positive responses from fans, one wrote, “Everything!!! 1874 is phenomenal just like WCTH.” Another commented, “Love everything of the show, characters etc. Just keep going and we r trying to wait here patience till 2027 for the new season.”

However, while the comments were full of fans’ favorite memories from season 1, others asked Hallmark for a change of venue. They said they would love to watch the series air on primetime, rather than streaming on Hallmark+.

One Instagram follower wrote, “Put it on regular Hallmark… please,” while another commented, “Wish we could watch it on regular Hallmark!” Another agreed, writing “Me too.” Similar comments also appeared on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, “Hope Valley: 1874” exclusively streams on Hallmark+ and fans who sign up for the service pay $7.99 per month. As with season 1, season 2 is set to drop on Hallmark+ in 2027.

About ‘Hope Valley: 1874’

“Hope Valley: 1874’s” dream cast led by Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy has brought to life the rich characters and beautiful story crafted by showrunner Alfonso Moreno,” said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media, back in May on Deadline. “Our fans and press alike have enthusiastically embraced the series, making it especially rewarding to continue telling this story.”

Readers, are you excited about the renewal of the show and what are your thoughts about “Hope Valley: 1874” streaming on Hallmark+? Would you prefer to see the show airing on the regular Hallmark Channel?