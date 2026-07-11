How Prince Harry and Family Pay ‘Sweet’ Tribute to Late Princess Diana

It’s been 29 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, passed away in a car crash in Paris, France. The legacy she leaves behind is filled with honors to her dedicated to her character and the impact she made in pop culture. That legacy also lives on through her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, still honor Princess Di to this day. Specifically in the months of July and August.

July 1, the late Princess Di’s birthday, and August 31, the anniversary of her passing, are important to the couple and their young children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5).

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on April 16, 2026 during a Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

At Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, Prince Harry was asked by children during a Q&A session if he does anything to commemorate his mother’s legacy.

A Very “Sweet” Dedication to Princess Diana

“Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake,” he answered, via People. That’s the routine, he said.

“I think traditions are really, really important,” he explained, adding: “Especially when they’re sweet.”

Lemon drizzle cake is very beloved in the United Kingdom.

Over the years, Harry has been asked about dealing with grief.

“Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you,” Harry added.



In his book, “Spare,” Harry, then 12 at the time of her death, detailed waiting around for his mother after the news that she had died in the accident. He was sure she was just out hiding, getting away from the British press, and would eventually reunite with her sons. That obviously didn’t happen.

Prince Harry Opens Up About Passing on Mother, Princess Diana

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey 06 September following her funeral service. The princess was killed 31 August in a car crash in Paris.

“There have been many times when I’ve felt overwhelmed,” he continued. “Times when I’ve felt lost, betrayed or completely powerless. Times when the pressure — externally and internally — felt constant. And times when, despite everything going on, I still had to show up pretending everything was okay, so as not to let anyone down.”

“For many years I was numb to it, and perhaps that was easier then, but I also didn’t yet have the tools to deal with it,” Prince Harry further stated.

Despite the Sussex’s stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, they recently held a reunion with King Charles. A nice “reset” it sounded like.

“This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “He has told his father he won’t be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said.”

It’s a long way to go, but it’s a start.