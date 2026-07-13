Christina Milian’s Daughter is ‘Mama’s Twin’ in Adorable Home Cooking Video

Singer and actress Christina Milian and her mini-me 16-year-old daughter Violet Madison Nash are adorable in their home cooking video.

Milian, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” during Season 17 in 2013, shares Violet with her ex-husband, music producer The Dream. The pair got married in 2009 but divorced in 2011.

Since then, Milian, who served as a correspondent on “The Voice” for several years, has found love in French singer Matt Pokora and has started a family with him, welcoming sons Isaiah, six, and Kenna, five.

Christina Milian and Lookalike Daughter Make Louisiana Style Chili

Over the weekend, Milian starred in her own Lifetime movie, He Couldn’t Let Go, alongside Steven Strait. However, in her personal life, she spent it with her daughter Violet.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, July 12, the pair explained they recently embarked on a trip to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and noticed that the one “delicious snack” everyone had was chili.

“As we’re gearing for the final World Cup games we decided to play around in the kitchen with flavors of the south,” Milian wrote in her caption.

“We couldn’t get the taste of Louisiana Style Chili off our mind so we decided to make some and share the recipe with you. *Keep in mind— we are in France and my seasonings are sparse :/ I also left my tony chacheres seasoning behind. But @emerilscooking Cajun seasoning will do!”

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker continued: “But in the end it tasted like the real thing.. If you have a chili seasoning pack go for it! This one’s a simple meaty chili best served with chips and cheese or throw that thang on a hotdog! And don’t forget the hot sauce. Okay! Enjoy!”

Once they finished cooking, the pair tried their meal and appeared pleased with the outcome. Violet especially, who adorably hugged her mom for helping her cook.

Christina ‘Twinning’ With her Daughter

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the pair, many of whom noticed that Violet is morphing into her beautiful mother.

“Now Christina… how are you looking like her sister. Absolutely LOVE THIS!!!” one user wrote.

“She is starting to look like mama now,” another person shared.

“She stole your entire face,” a third joked.

“She’s your twin,” a fourth said.

“Violet is her mama’s twin! So beautiful,” a fifth shared.

“Twinning,” another echoed.

Violet’s 16th Birthday

In February, Violet celebrated her 16th birthday, where Milian penned an emotional tribute on her Instagram page.

“Today is a BIG day. It’s @VioletMadison’s 16th birthday! And just like everyone else feels— I don’t know how time flew by so quickly?” she began.

“What I do know is, from the day I set eyes on her, I discovered what unconditional is. I suddenly overcame fears that I never thought I’d conquer- I knew I would risk anything to make sure she felt safe, I would do everything I could to make her smile, that I would show her the world and beyond. I saw my whole world wrapped up in this little bundle.”

Milian continued: “Violet, I am SO grateful God chose me to be your Mom and I hope you know how much you mean to me. Many of you have watched her grow up in front of your eyes, and let me tell you she is still the happy-go-lucky, often goofy, humble and loving girl she’s always been. Still a kid at heart but also finding herself as everyday passes.”

She thanked everyone who “helped me raising her,” including her mom, Violet’s father, The Dream, and Milian’s husband, Matt Pokora, “for embracing her as your own.”