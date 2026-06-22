After ‘The Way Home’ Finale, Showrunners Say ‘It Isn’t Goodbye’ as Fan Petition Surpasses Goal

As Ponders wipe their tears and retrace everything that happened in Hallmark’s supersized series finale of “The Way Home,” they’re also making it clear they’re not giving up hope. No spoilers here, but they do not want the final, meaningful leap into the pond by members of the Landry family to be the last one they get to witness.

As the fourth and final season concluded on June 21, 2026, a fan petition to continue the show surpassed its goal of 25,000 signatures. Meanwhile, interviews published after the finale with Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, the mother-daughter writing and producing team behind the show, revealed they, too, are holding out hope the cast will be brought back together.

‘The Way Home’ Boss Alexandra Clarke Says Entire Cast Wants to Come Back

Hallmark “The Way Home” cast members Evan Williams, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Andie MacDowell, and Al Mukadam

In the online petition, which had collected over 26,200 signatures by the end of the finale’s airing, fans plead with Hallmark to continue “The Way Home” for a fifth season. And if that’s not possible, it also urges Netflix and FOX to consider picking up the production and distribution of the magical family drama.

Many loose ends were beautifully tied up in the finale, but fans also came away with new questions. The episode’s last scene was a powerful and hopeful way to bid farewell to fans, while also leaving the door wide open for a possible continuation.

When Variety asked whether a spinoff series could happen, Clarke replied, “We would joke on set about how we could take it on the road. Do they pop up in the Trevi Fountain, and we call it ‘The Way Rome?'”

“But really, a Landry never gives up hope,” she continued, repeating a phrase many fans have adopted in their efforts to save the show. “We never say never. This is a family. We would all love to come back together again in whatever capacity. In the meantime, I feel very blessed that it isn’t goodbye. We have created a really lovely family, and as much as we miss working together, they’re never gone.”

Conkie also confirmed they “one hundred percent” have other time periods and storylines they’d love to visit, telling Variety, “There are a million eras. I actually would have liked to have seen more of the ‘20s, because I thought the ‘20s were fabulous. It would have been fun to draw that out a little more as we usually do. We usually do two seasons for an era, and this one was cut a little short for me.”

Hallmark Sadie LaFlamme Snow and Andie MacDowell embrace on “The Way Home.”

Clarke also told TV Insider that she and Conkie “always talk about” what could happen next if a fifth season were to happen, and that the cast is “all asking” and giving their own ideas.

She noted, “I think there is plenty of room for more story, and yeah, we did have a Season 5 that we thought of initially as sort of part of the plan. So, yeah, I guess I keep wanting to say never say never, but look, I’m just so flattered that people have become so invested that that’s something they’re asking about.”

‘The Way Home’ Fans Are Still Fired Up About Finding the Show Another Way to Live On

As the final episode wrapped up, star Evan Williams, who plays Elliott, shared a video in his Instagram Stories that was originally posted by Kate Redinger, Hallmark Media’s Senior Director of Original Series, who has overseen and been a huge “cheerleader” for “The Way Home,” Clarke told People.

In the video, Williams and co-star Chyler Leigh are seen walking hand-in-hand on the set, back when they were filming the final episode. Leigh can be heard telling him, “If we just say no, and we don’t go in and film it, then you know, the show just doesn’t end. Yeah. Let’s just go home.”

Williams nods enthusiastically and amusingly shouts, “The answer’s no!” Over the video, he sweetly wrote, “🫶 the answer is no.”

That’s the same answer fans have — an emphatic NO — for executives trying to put the series to bed. In addition to the petition, Ponders are writing to networks, campaigning on social media, and abuzz in online fan groups about what could happen next, including in a Facebook discussion group about the show with nearly 60,000 members.

While their hope is clearly to see Hallmark or another network continue the series with a full fifth season, one fan in the Facebook group suggested, “I am hoping Hallmark will make a few movies from this series like they did with Signed, Sealed and Delivered.”

But another fan admitted, “Unpopular opinion, but after tonight’s episode, I’m okay if it doesn’t get picked up by Netflix. I’m heartbroken but also, healed.” Many understood her position, including one who wrote, “I agree. I feel like I got so many answers and I am very satisfied. I thought it was so beautifully done. But would be super excited to get more.”

In a just-published interview with People, Clarke acknowledged, “It’s been the best four years, well, six years really, from the start of all this that we’ve shared together and with Marly Reed, and it will be very hard to let it go completely.”

Let’s hope they don’t have to. The series finale, titled “Ahead by a Century,” and all episodes of “The Way Home” are now available to stream on Hallmark+.