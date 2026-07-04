Macy’s Fireworks 2026 Host & Performers: Full Lineup for Tonight’s NBC Special

This year’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks isn’t just another holiday special. The annual event is pulling double duty in 2026, celebrating both America’s 250th birthday and the fireworks spectacular’s own 50th anniversary. Add in a performance lineup that includes stars from music, reality TV, and talent competitions, and NBC is promising one of its biggest Independence Day broadcasts yet. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews is leading the festivities, and “The Voice” winner Alexia Jayy is joining the celebration, but check out the full Macy’s Fireworks 2026 performers lineup below in our Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spoilers.

2026 Is a Special Year

Not only is America celebrating its 250th birthday this summer, but it looks like Macy’s has reason to celebrate this Fourth of July also.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks first made their debut in 1976. That means this annual event is celebrating 50 years of festivities.

For 2026, NBC is promising bombastic musical performances from some of your favorite stars. We will also see the explosive light show we all want to see on the holiday. This year, NBC states there will be 85,000 fireworks shells in 30 different colors shot off above New York City. We should also see a laser light show from the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a press release, Will Coss, Macy’s 4th of July executive producer, said, “‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ delivers the largest Independence Day celebration in the nation through a show-stopping spectacle that reminds us of the power of connection and shared experience. We’re proud to honor our 50th anniversary with an expanded show, never-before-seen effects and music’s biggest stars for a truly unforgettable celebration.”

Macy’s Fireworks 2026 Host & Performers Lineup

Yes, America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, and Macy’s is celebrating its 50th presentation of their 4th of July Fireworks. However, NBC is also celebrating 100 years of best-in-class entertainment, so we should have a very special night ahead of us.

To start, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will be hosted by Terry Crews, host of “America’s Got Talent.” He will be the face of the America 250 edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. Now, here is the lineup of performers taking the stage at the Macy’s Fireworks 2026:

Noah Kahan

Post Malone

Salt-N-Pepa

Bebe Rexha

Shaboozey

Blake Shelton

The Night Concludes With Fireworks

After the performances are said and done, the night will end with a 27-minute fireworks show. To mark the country’s 250th anniversary, a soundtrack was produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland.

This sweeping soundtrack is “inspired by the enduring spirit of America.” It “reimagines the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics.”

In addition, the soundtrack is designed in harmony with the lighting and the astounding Brooklyn Bridge laser light show that accompanies the fireworks show. As part of that soundtrack, “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy has lent her amazing vocals to a live performance.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” 2026 airs tonight on NBC and Peacock at 8/7c.