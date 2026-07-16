Teresa Giudice and Daughter Milania Twin in Stunning New Bikini Pics

There is no denying that RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has passed down her signature style to her daughters, but her latest social media photos with her third-oldest, Milania, have fans convinced they are seeing double.

In a series of gorgeous new photos, the mother-daughter duo showed off an uncanny family resemblance that goes far beyond their matching beachwear. Standing side-by-side, Milania looks so much like a young Teresa that fans are doing major double-takes, proving that the famous reality star has officially met her ultimate mini-me.

Milania Giudice Shared a Sweet Statement

Milania Giudice posted a series of lovely images alongside her mother, Teresa Giudice. She shared the post on social media, captioning the pics, “Just a girl and her mom.”

The slideshow of seven photos featured the Giudices in the backyard of their New Jersey home. The resort-style area has a lounge area, a stunning pool with a waterfall rock feature, and plenty of lush places to relax.

In the snapshots, Teresa wore a black, strapless bikini with gold accents. Her hair was slicked back away from her face in a ponytail.

Milania wore her naturally curly hair loose. Dyed red, the hue provided a striking contrast to her powder blue strapless bikini.

Many pointed out that the college student is the absolute spitting image of her famous mother, with several noting that the duo looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. Amid a sea of supportive messages, followers couldn’t help but marvel at how much Milania has grown, with one fan warmly writing that Teresa had officially met her “mini-me.”

Fans Shared Their Support For Milania and Teresa Giudice

In the post’s comments section, fans of the famous family shared their support for Milania and Teresa Giudice. They flooded the post with affectionate messages, with many praising the beautiful, tight-knit bond the two clearly share.

One fan wrote, “When a lady enters her red hair era, she is NOT to be played with.” A second penned, “Keep protecting your mama, girl. You’re loyal. You’re an amazing daughter.”

A third Instagram user exclaimed, “Out of all 4, she is literally the copy and paste of mom!” A fourth follower remarked, “Love the red hair on you! I swear having watched you all grow up feels like we’re all internet Aunties lol and your Mom looks so amazing! Beautiful ladies!”

In April 2025, Milania shared on her Instagram story, as reported by Bravo, how she remains close to Teresa while away at school as a student at the University of Tampa.

The story showed the 20-year-old FaceTiming her mom. She captioned a screenshot of their conversation with the following sweet message.

“Mom I miss [you] so much I love [you],” Milania wrote. “[You] are so pretty.”

Milania reportedly chose to attend college in Tampa so she could be closer to her father, Joe Giudice, who lives in the Bahamas. She shared this information during an appearance on her mother’s former podcast.

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“I really thought about it, like, ‘Wait a minute. Florida is 30 minutes away from my dad on a plane. That’s so amazing.’ So, whenever I have a few days off of class or something, I’ll go see my dad,” she said.

Milania Giudice will likely appear during the new season of RHONJ, which is currently filming.