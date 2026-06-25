Shawn Johnson Reveals Why She and Andrew East Are Done Having Kids

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are officially feeling good about where their family stands.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” champion and the retired NFL player revealed they likely will not be having any more children, sharing that their family of five already feels complete. Johnson, 34, and East, 34, opened up about the decision in an interview with People while promoting their new book, “The Courage to Commit.”

“Our family, I think, feels very complete,” Johnson told the outlet. East echoed the same sentiment, adding, “I love it so much. Having little kids is so fun, but I think we’re done.”

The couple are parents to daughter Drew, 6, and sons Jett, 4, and Bear, 2, and their latest update offers a candid look at the life they’ve built after years of navigating marriage, parenthood and some difficult moments behind the scenes.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Say Their Family of Five Feels Whole

Johnson and East have long been open about their parenting journey, and their latest comments make it clear they’re happy with the family they have now.

The pair married in 2016 and later welcomed Drew in 2019, Jett in 2021 and Bear in 2023. But their road to becoming a family of five was not without heartbreak. Per People, Johnson has previously spoken about the miscarriage the couple experienced in 2017, just days after learning they were expecting. She also opened up about struggling with postpartum depression after welcoming Bear, revealing in another recent interview that the experience hit differently than it had after her first two pregnancies.

“That’s not something anyone prepares you for,” Johnson said of pregnancy loss in a separate People interview, calling it “such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Now, though, the couple say they’re in a joyful season of life with their three children, each of whom already has a distinct personality. East described Drew as incredibly creative and into fashion, while Johnson said Jett is “wild as they come” and has a love for motocross. Bear, meanwhile, has been described as fiercely independent and always on the move.

Their New Book Reflects the Same Mindset They Bring to Family Life

The conversation about not having more children came as Johnson and East were discussing “The Courage to Commit,” a book centered on the idea that sticking with something can be more fulfilling than endlessly chasing the next option.

The couple said that lesson has shaped nearly every part of their lives, from sports to marriage to raising kids. Johnson explained that gymnastics taught her how to fail, get back up and keep going, while East said some of the greatest joy comes from choosing something and building it instead of always wondering whether there’s something better out there.

That philosophy also shows up in how they’re raising Drew, Jett and Bear. Johnson and East said they want their children involved in four areas: something physical, something academic, something creative and something spiritual. Sports are part of that, but not because they expect their kids to follow in their footsteps. Instead, they want to help them find what they genuinely love.

For Johnson and East, it seems that same clarity now applies to family size, too. After building their life together, welcoming three children and working through real challenges along the way, the couple appear to be at peace with their next step: deciding their family already feels complete.