Lele Pons Reveals How She Tries to Protect Her Daughter

Lele Pons is opening up about a parenting decision that has left many fans wondering when they’ll finally meet her daughter, Eloísa. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum recently revealed that her hesitation isn’t about keeping her daughter completely out of the spotlight. Instead, she says it’s rooted in growing fears about artificial intelligence.

During the July 14 episode of her “Suite 305 with Lele Pons” podcast, Pons spoke with Paris Hilton about raising children in the public eye. The influencer admitted she wants to share more of her family life but has held back from revealing her 1-year-old daughter’s face online.

AI Fears Are Driving Her Decision

Pons said concerns about AI-generated content are the biggest reason she has chosen not to post photos of Eloísa’s face.

“I’m so afraid that once they have, let’s say her face, because they have mine, they’ll do something in AI. Something weird. It’s so scary,” Pons said, per People.

She added that the possibility of someone misusing her daughter’s image has kept her from sharing it publicly.

“One of the only reasons why I haven’t shown it because I was like, what are they going to do when they have her face?” she said.

Hilton, who regularly posts photos of her children, Phoenix and London, responded that it’s “sad” mothers have to worry about that today.

Pons agreed, emphasizing that she does hope to introduce Eloísa to her followers someday.

“I want to show her,” she said. “But I’m like, I’m so scared of AI in that sense.”

Pons and husband Guaynaa welcomed Eloísa on July 26, 2025, announcing her birth the following day with photos of her tiny foot and the family’s hands while keeping her face private. The couple, who married in 2023 after meeting through their 2020 collaboration “Se Te Nota,” first announced they were expecting in March 2025.

Motherhood Has Changed Her Perspective

Pons has been candid about how becoming a mother has reshaped her life.

Just weeks after Eloísa was born, she told Us Weekly that attending the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival marked her first full day away from her daughter.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m super excited to be here, but I miss her. It’s like I left something behind at home.”

According to Us Weekly, Pons relied on a baby monitor app to check on Eloísa while traveling and praised her mother, Anna Maronese Pivetta, for helping her adjust to parenthood. She said becoming a mom gave her a new appreciation for everything her own mother had done for her.

Pons has also embraced motherhood publicly in other ways. Per HOLA!, she launched the “Latina Mami Club” in February 2026, bringing together fellow celebrity moms to celebrate motherhood, friendship and community.

For now, though, one part of her family life will remain private. While Pons says she hopes to eventually introduce Eloísa to the world, she isn’t ready until she feels more comfortable with the risks of sharing her daughter’s image online.

“I want to show her. But I’m like, I’m so scared of AI in that sense.”