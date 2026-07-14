Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass Reunite as QVC’s Christmas in July Hosts

EntertainmentNow Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass Credit: QVC

Former DWTS competitor Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass’ friendship goes all the way back to going to prom together. The good friends are now working together to celebrate Christmas in July. The “Boy Meets World” star and *NSYNC member talk about preparing for Christmas early.

Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass Are Early Christmas Shoppers

Fishel and Bass are Co-Chief Cheer Officers for QVC’s annual Christmas in July celebration. They’ll focus on their holiday shopping all month and reveal their favorites.

“I feel like I am every year a cheer officer at my house,” Bass told PEOPLE. “Holidays are my thing. I can’t name a holiday that I don’t love, and especially Christmas.”

The singer said Fishel, as his co-host, is even better. “Danielle and I have been friends for a very, very long time,” he said. “She’s family to me, and we both share our love for the holidays. So we knew that we could have a lot of fun together.”

The mother of two says she loves to get an early start on the holiday. “I like to start my shopping in July when the Christmas in July sale starts,” she said. Bass said he aims to get his Christmas shopping done by October.

The shopping event will stream on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming apps or at QVCPlus.com.

Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass Recreated Their Prom Photo

The friends recreated their iconic prom photo in April. Fishel wore the same silk prom dress from 1999, and it looks like it fits like a glove! They made a reel that started with their throwback photo, then it cuts to a video of Bass putting on a corsage on her wrist in the current day.

“We recreated our 1999 Prom pic, hoverhand and all (and yes, that’s the ACTUAL dress!” she captioned the photo. “I still don’t know why we didn’t work out!!” Many people have joked about how Bass’ hand hovered over her lower back instead of touching her.

The friends dated her senior year while she was working on “Boy Meets World.” Fishel explained on “Pod Meets World” that Bass dumped her afterward. She visited the set of the “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)” music video and gave it one last shot.

“I think I also brought him our prom pictures to that shoot. Like, ‘Here’s your copies of our prom pictures. Are you sure you want to do this?'” she said.

Fishel married Jensen Karp in 2018. They had their son, Adler, in 2019 and two years later their second son, Keaton Joseph.

Bass later came out as gay in 2006 in PEOPLE. He married Michael Turchin and welcomed twins Violet and Alexander in 2021. He posted a cute Christmas photoshoot on Instagram in 2025. The family wore matching green and cream colored outfits.

Christmas in July items that are on sale are available on QVC’s website.

The shopping event will stream on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app or at QVCPlus.com.