RHONJ Melissa Gorga Speaks Out About Daughter Antonia’s Nose Job

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga is speaking out about her daughter Antonia’s nose job, praising her for being public about her experience.

The reality star, who underwent the same procedure over a decade ago, took to the comments section of her daughter’s post to share her support. She offered words of encouragement as her daughter embarked on a similar journey.

Antonia Gorga Reveals She Had a Nose Job

In a video clip, Antonia Gorga showed off the before and after video of her nose job. She gave viewers a good look at her profile before showing her face bandaged up after the procedure.

She used a clip that originated from a 2020 TikTok video by creator Makayla Did where she says, “Girl don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”

“I’m not gonna do it girl. I’m just thinking about it,” the clip continues. It ends with the words, “I did it.”

Gorga wore a white tank top for the beginning of the clip, where she looked into the camera and mouthed the video’s words. The clip ended with the reality star and student wearing pajamas, her nose heavily bandaged.

She captioned the clip, “Surprise.” Gorga tagged Dr. Sam Rizk. The physician is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City and has been used by RHONJ cast member Jennifer Fessler and was referred by Dolores Catania.

Melissa Gorga Reacts to Her Daughter Sharing The News on Social Media

Getty Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP

In the caption of Antonia Gorga’s post, Melissa Gorga reacted to the video clip.

She wrote, “Oh my God! My baby is being open and honest.” Gorga had her nose done in 2011.

Past RHONJ cast members also shared their thoughts. Margaret Josephs responded, “Excited for you! Not sure how you can even be more gorgeous!!!”

Jennifer Fessler added, “Tonia!!! You went to the best of the best! I’m so excited for you. Although I agree with Margaret, I can’t imagine you could be more gorgeous.”

Fessler also used Dr. Rizk for her own rhinoplasty and other cosmetic procedures, including a deep plane facelift and neck lift in February 2023.

Rizk wrote that Fessler was “successful on her own right as creator and CEO of her own shoe company, is a wife and mother, and wanted to do something for herself.”

On his website, Fessler was quoted as saying, “He carefully examined every detail of my face. With his expertise and advice, I left feeling confident I had made the right decision in choosing him to perform my surgery.”

Other followers responded to Gorga’s news by writing, “Me expecting highlights. Good for you! Do what makes you happy.”

“I loved your nose. It was perfect,” declared a second Instagram user.

A third noted, “You know you’re already beautiful. And there is nothing wrong with a little tweaking. As long as you know when to stop.”

Antonia Gorga is a college student entering her senior year. She is Melissa and Joe Gorga’s only daughter. Antonia has two younger brothers, Gino and Joey Jr.