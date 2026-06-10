Margaret Josephs Calls Herself Out in Candid Social Media Post

Margaret Josephs is keeping it real with fans in a candid new social media video.

The former RHONJ star used the post to make a playful confession about one of her personal quirks. However, fans were quick to react to her self-aware moment.

Margaret Josephs Reveals Her ‘Toxic Trait’

In a new Instagram upload, Margaret Josephs admitted she has a “toxic trait,” and it’s not surprising to her social media followers. The reality star embraced the joke, giving followers another reason to love her unfiltered personality in an Instagram upload and caption, which read, “My toxic trait? Being an architectural snob.”

“It’s Marge calling in with one of her biggest pet peeves,” she began. Josephs went on to reveal that she isn’t a fan of certain home design trends currently in vogue. She believes they won’t stand the test of time.

She has a deep appreciation for older homes and isn’t a fan of the cookie-cutter designs favored by many modern builders. Josephs then discussed her distaste for one particular style.

“Houses should be designed to fit the architecture of the neighborhood,” she explained. “My biggest hated house, I’m saying it right here, modern farmhouse.”

She added, “There are not farms here in Bergen County, New Jersey. Nor in Englewood, New Jersey. We have stately, old homes.”

Josephs also called out other types of homes she doesn’t care for, sharing her thoughts that they will eventually be “dated” and “torn down.” Her rant caught the attention of her social media followers, who appeared to be in full agreement.

“You need a show on HGTV,” wrote one follower. Rachel Fuda added, “Add interior + exterior home designer to the resume.”

“Preach MJ!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user. A fourth fan wrote, “You need to become an interior and exterior designer or a real estate agent Marge, because you’re on point.”

Margaret Josephs Showed Off Her Stately Home in 2024

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In 2024, Margaret Josephs took viewers for a look inside her stately home.

She said her style was all about “maximalism, bold colors and vintage Hollywood,” as she stood in her great room filled with opulent fixtures, dark paneling and a stunning black piano.

One wall is covered with a “wall of stars.” The black and white images feature some of the most beloved icons in the entertainment business. Other rooms included a bright pink office, and a dramatic grey kitchen with gold accents.

Perhaps her most beloved furniture piece in the entire home was a table her husband Joe Benigno made for her when they first became a couple. She said when she saw a table like it, which cost around $25K, Benigno told her he could make it for her himself.

“It has a feeling of natural, mixed with modern, mixed with ’70s. I just adore it and I’ll always keep it.”

After seven seasons as a cast member of RHONJ, Margaret Josephs stepped away from the Bravo series to focus on her family, design work, and other ventures. She maintains a regular social media presence.