‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Rumors: Will Goes Too Far — Punches Eric Next?

“The Bold and the Beautiful” rumors suggest Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) may be headed down an even darker path.

After attacking RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) for a second time, a new unconfirmed rumor claims Eric Forrester (John McCook) could be his next victim. But is there any truth to the speculation?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Rumors: Does Will Turn on Eric?

Getty Will Spencer and Eric Forrester

Will appears to be unraveling following his heartbreaking split from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). As his emotions spiral, the youngest Spencer seems to be inheriting Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) explosive temper, and according to one rumor, things are about to get much worse.

An unconfirmed spoiler shared by the X account @SoapVisionX claims Will’s violent outbursts continue to escalate. The rumor alleges that after targeting RJ, Will lashes out once again, this time by punching Eric.

For now, however, there’s no official confirmation that this scene will happen, so fans should treat the rumor with a grain of salt.

What is confirmed is that Eric strongly opposes the idea of Electra reconciling with Will. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Friday reveal that he draws a firm line in the sand, warning Will to stay away from his family. If tensions boil over, could that confrontation spark Will’s rumored attack?

Fans React to Rumors of Will Attacking Eric

Unsurprisingly, “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans had plenty to say after rumors surfaced that Eric could become Will’s next target.

“I can’t see that happening. Hitting an 80+ year old? If so, Brad Bell’s the absolute worst,” one fan wrote.

Another questioned the direction of the storyline, commenting, “Are they really going through with a Will can’t control his actions storyline as Ridge hinted at last week, and to really take it out on a senior citizen?”

A third fan worried about the fallout for Will’s relationship, writing, “Oh, that is definitely gonna ruin Electra’s relationship with Will.”

Meanwhile, another viewer pointed out that Will’s family would likely be horrified, saying, “I can’t imagine that Katie would in any way be okay with Will punching Eric. Even Bill should realize that’s not normal.”

Whether the rumor proves true or not remains to be seen, but if Will’s downward spiral continues, fans may be in for a major shocker.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Roundup (July 13-17)

Monday, July 13: Will turns to Bill for guidance; Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.

Tuesday, July 14: Daphne receives devastating news; Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.

Wednesday, July 15: Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra; Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support.

Thursday, July 16: Ridge and Eric hope the latest Couture showing will shift attention away from Logan; Will attempts to get through to Electra; Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.

Friday, July 17: Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads; Eric draws a hard line, demanding Will stay away from his family; The women at Bikini try to help Will move on.

Catch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.