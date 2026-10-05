Kirk Cameron Announces Birth of New Grandchild, ‘We Are Overflowing With Gratitude’ (PHOTOS)

“Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron is now a grandfather of two.

After welcoming his first granddaughter in 2024, the 55-year-old is elated to have another one. After taking some time to celebrate in private, Cameron posted the joyful news on social media.

Already, it’s clear the baby girl is loved tremendously.

Kirk Cameron Welcomes His Newest Grandchild

Today, Kirk Cameron publicly announced that he became a grandfather for the second time in September.

“This last month, Chelsea and I became grandparents for the second time as our granddaughter, Eleanor Cameron, was born!” the actor penned a heartfelt Instagram post to his new grandchild. “With a beautiful, old-fashioned name, she made her debut into the world at about the size of a jellybean: 5 lbs 2 oz. She is teeny tiny and beautiful, and we are overflowing with gratitude for the precious gift of her life.”

Kirk and Chelsea Cameron have six children of their own. As time goes on, it’s likely they will add many more grandchildren to the family.

“Seeing your children become parents is a feeling that’s hard to really describe,” Cameron continued. “It is one of the greatest joys I have ever known. Jack and Kaylee are learning the rhythms of parenting, taking such good care of Ellie, and are superhero parents already.

“Chelsea and I are soaking up all the joy of the newborn love bubble and remembering what that moment was like when we welcomed each of our six children into our family years ago. What a miracle life is!❤️” he concluded.

Cameron’s followers left kind congratulatory words for the family.

“Be still my heart. She is such perfection. Congratulations, Grandpa! What a legacy He’s blessed you with— praise! ❤️💕” one wrote.

“Congratulations! Eleanor is precious! 🩷🙏” another added.

Candace Cameron Bure Recently Welcomed Her Own Grandchild

This summer, Kirk Cameron’s sister, Candace Cameron Bure, became a first-time grandparent. She welcomed her grandson, Bond Leo Bure, on August 4.

“Baby Bond was born 10 weeks early weighing 3 lbs. For the next 6 weeks NICU doctors, nurses and mom and dad were amazing in their care and love for him. He’s thriving and is finally home,” Bure shared on Instagram, attaching several photos of her family caring for the newborn.

Bond is the son of Lev Bure and his wife, Elliott.

“I had no idea the love I would have for my grandchild. It’s a love like no other, beyond anything I imagined. My heart is so full 💗” the “Full House” star continued. “Bond is surrounded with so much love, by his devoted and incredible parents, aunt and uncles and his 2 sets of grandparents. Not to mention allllll of his extended family and friends. To those who knew, thank you for all your prayers 🙏🏻 and love. 💝 What a blessing we’ve been given.”

Bure’s daughter, Natasha Perry, is also expecting a baby. Very soon, Bure will have two little grandchildren to dote on.

Fans wish the extended Cameron family lots of love and a lifetime of happiness as they continue adding little ones to the family.