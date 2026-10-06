Michael Douglas Honestly Opens Up About Unexpected Secret Affair with Co-Star

Michael Douglas is revealing that his biggest romantic secret from the set of “Basic Instinct” had nothing to do with Sharon Stone.

In his new memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” the Oscar winner, 82, opens up about a romance he had with Jeanne Tripplehorn while the two were filming the 1992 erotic thriller. Douglas was married to Diandra Luker at the time, although the couple were separated.

Douglas Dished on the Romance

According to Douglas, people on the set were largely focused on speculation that he and Stone, his leading lady, might have been involved. Meanwhile, Douglas and Tripplehorn were quietly developing a relationship away from their castmates and crew, according to PEOPLE.

“They were so focused on a possible relationship between Sharon and me, they missed the real relationship happening between me and Jeanne,” Douglas writes in the memoir, explaining that the pair “took great pains to hide [the relationship] from the cast and crew.”

The two spent considerable time together while filming in San Francisco, where Douglas said they developed a close connection.

“Jeanne was a special lady,” Douglas to the outlet xclusively. “I know people with Basic Instinct were always kind of consumed with Sharon Stone and what might be going on.”

Tripplehorn, now 63, played Dr. Beth Garner in “Basic Instinct,” a police psychologist who becomes romantically involved with Douglas’ character, detective Nick Curran. Stone portrayed Catherine Tramell, the mysterious woman at the center of the murder investigation.

In the memoir, Douglas writes that he and Tripplehorn “spent so many hours together, talking, really getting to know each other, enjoying each other’s company away from the set and everything else in the world.”

Although Douglas said he has not had “much connection with Jeanne” in the years since they worked together, writing about their relationship gave him a reason to reconnect with his former co-star.

Before including details about their romance in his memoir, Douglas contacted Tripplehorn to ask for her permission.

“It’s been a long time, but I called her up and asked for her permission,” he says. “That’s her business,” he adds. “She said yes.”

Tripplehorn has been married to actor Leland Orser since 2000. The couple share an adult son.

Douglas Also Revealed a Romance With Another Co-Star

Douglas’ memoir includes several other personal revelations about his decades in Hollywood, including another romance with a famous co-star.

He writes that he and Kathleen Turner fell for each other and became secret lovers while filming the 1984 adventure comedy “Romancing the Stone” in Mexico.

Turner, 72, responded to the revelation in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!” Turner said. “I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

Douglas’ memoir also covers his screen career, activism and personal life, including his 25-year marriage to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

While “Basic Instinct” became one of Douglas’ most memorable films, his new memoir offers a different perspective on the production. The actor’s account reveals that while audiences and Hollywood insiders were looking closely at his chemistry with Stone, his attention was focused elsewhere.

Four decades after some of his most famous movie romances began, Douglas is now revisiting the relationships and experiences that remained out of the spotlight at the time.