Tiffani Thiessen Dishes on the Worst Question She Receives From ‘Saved by the Bell’ Fans

In the ’90s, viewers fell head over heels in love with Tiffani Thiessen’s character on “Saved by the Bell.” She played Kelly Kapowski on the show, starting in 1989 and continued throughout the show’s spin-offs.

Even 30 years later, plenty of fans recognize Thiessen in public and are eager to ask all their burning questions about the show. However, there is one question she receives often that she would rather not answer.

Tiffani Thiessen Wants Fans to Understand She Isn’t Kelly Kapowski

It’s been 37 years since Kelly Kapowski and the rest of the “Saved by the Bell” cast appeared on television screens. But even after all this time, viewers still have trouble separating Tiffani Thiessen from her character.

“Tiffani Thiessen shares the wildest ‘Saved by the Bell’ question she still gets asked to this day. 🙃 Full interview out now on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast,” the show shared a recent Instagram post, attaching a clip from the interview.

“The one I get a lot and the one I hope never comes into the questions that usually are from my past, ‘Who would you really pick? Slater or Zack?'” the actress revealed, referencing Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s characters.

“I get asked that quite often. My answer is, ‘Well, neither, because I wasn’t Kelly,'” Thiessen and the host laughed together.

“It’s also a very awkward question,” the host agreed.

“It’s a weird question. But I get asked it quite a bit,” the actress replied. She added that whenever she posts photos of her real-life husband, Brady Smith, many fans leave angry questions asking about Zack.

“You understand I’m 52. I’ve been married for 21 years. I’m like, ‘I did not marry Zack,'” Thiessen noted.

While many fans understood Thiessen’s feelings on the subject, they still quipped that everyone knows her character married Zack Morris.

Since stepping away from the role that made her famous, Tiffani Thiessen has gone on to work on a number of other projects, including the Food Network. She’s currently starring in Freeform’s “Coven Academy,” which premiered on October 1.

The Former Child Star Remembers Dennis Haskins

Recently, “Saved by the Bell” principal Dennis Haskins passed away. He was sorely mourned by the cast, including Tiffani Thiessen. She joined several of her co-stars in sharing her favorite memories.

“Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B,” Thiessen penned a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star.

“He was America’s principal 💔” one heartbroken fan wrote in the comments.

“It’s always a relief to hear from a child actor that an adult was good to them on a set,” another added.

Fans wish the “Saved by the Bell” cast peace and love as they mourn Dennis Haskins.