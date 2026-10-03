Mariska Hargitay knows how to give back to fans.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star made that abundantly clear while filming an upcoming episode of the procedural crime drama’s 28th season on the streets of New York City.

Wedding Crasher

On Thursday, October 1, Hargitay and the “SVU” crew were filming on location in Manhattan, outside the New York County Supreme Court building.

She noticed a couple who had just gotten married, and ran over as the newlyweds were posing for a photo.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Harigtay quickly hopped into the photo while still wearing her Olivia Benson wardrobe.

As onlookers took out their phones and snapped away, she proudly stood beside the bride — wearing a white wedding gown — and groom, pointing to the just-married spouses with a broad smile on her face.

An ‘Intimate Relationship’ with Fans

While that encounter with fans can confidently be filed under “heartwarming,” her experiences with fans have been all over the map.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Hargitay opened up about some of the widest fan encounters she’d experienced over the years.

“Craziest fan interaction? Hold on. There’s a lot,” Hargitay admitted

“I get so much love on the street, like, I mean, I get a lot of love,” she recalled, explaining she prefers walking in New York rather than being shuttled from place to place via limo.

“It’s so awesome. But you have to understand I walk. It’s such a joy because I walk and they’re like, ‘Oh, God, I love you.’ You know, it’s like Olivia. And they hug it out. I’m a hugger,” she explained.

“It’s a very intimate relationship in New York. So one time I was getting in my car and I saw a man fall. And so I went over, I jumped out of my car, grabbed the man and I picked him up and I put him in my car and I took him to the hospital and then I took him home. Like I do like stuff like that a lot. If you see something, say something. If I see something, I just handle it.”

A Bensler Reunion?

Getty Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni

As fans prepare for the upcoming season of “SVU,” Hargitay has been dropping hints that former co-star Christopher Meloni will be returning to the fray.

During a recent appearance on the Roommates Show Block Party alongside Jimmy Fallon and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Thursday, September 24 in NYC, she made an intriguing comment that excited the show’s fans.

As People reported, Hargitay seemingly confirmed months of rumors that Meloni would be returning to “SVU” for Season 28 to reprise the role of Det. Elliot Stabler.

“Well, I think you all know who’s back,” said Hargitay, who’s portrayed Det. Olivia Benson since the series’ debut in 1999.

Without mentioning Meloni by named, she declared, “I got my old partner back.”

“You got him back for an episode or you got him back for good?” Brunson asked.

“I’m not going to tell all,” Hargitay teased. “It’s not that kind of show.”

Fans will find out more when the 28th season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premieres Thursday, October 8 on NBC.