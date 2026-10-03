Ripped Ryan Seacrest Displays Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Pic and Fans Are Stoked

Viewers of “American Idol” have grown accustomed to seeing host Ryan Seacrest attired in his typical uniform of suit and tie.

What they usually don’t see is the buff bod concealed beneath those layers of fabric — a situation that Seacrest remedied with a recent social media post.

Ripped Ryan

On Saturday, October 3, Seacrest showed fans the ripped physique they don’t see on television.

Taking to Instagram, Seacrest shared a photo with his 6 million followers.

“This is what a day off looks like from start to finish,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a shirt-free photo displaying his shredded physique and six-pack abs.

He continued by sending a shoutout to his alma mater, the University of Georgia, offering his support for the school’s football team, the Bulldogs. “Go dawgs @georgiafootball,” he added.

Fans Were Impressed

Seacrest’s social media followers were quick to weigh in, and to say they were impressed by his chiseled musculature is putting it midly.

“Omg 🔥,” read a comment, while another fan summed up the general consensus by writing, “Look at Ryan thirst trapping!!!!!! I 💖 you, @ryanseacrest ! 🤣👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽.”

“Daaayum, Ryan the Ripped! 🔥🔥🔥,” added another comment, joined by, “🔥wow Ryan is shredded.”

Another comment referenced his age, writing, “And he will be 52 in December. Go Ryan!”

“Ryan Ryan… looking good with no shirt!!! U need to host American Idol like this!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” read one comment.

Seacrest Is Aiming to Defy Father Time

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In a 2024 interview with “Entertainment Tonight” just ahead of his milestone 50th birthday, Seacrest opened up about how his fitness regimen had changed his life.

“I feel good because I can’t believe I’m turning 50,” Seacrest explained. “I’m doing everything I can to make myself feel like I’m not 50.”

As he explained, he’d been “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” in the hope that he could reverse the aging process.

All that effort, he admitted, required “lots of recovery, lots of muscle recovery,” which he augmented by taking cold plunges and hot steams.

He joked that he was doing everything in his power “to make myself feel 29 again.”

The Secrets of Seacrest’s Physique

Fitness has been part of Seacrest’s lifestyle for years, something that he made clear in a 2019 interview with Men’s Health.

At the time, he revealed he worked out four to five times per week, and shared the goal he had in mind.

“I want to look stronger and larger than a 13-year-old kid,” says Seacrest, at the time explaining he was looking to add some muscle mass.

“They say television added pounds to you. Sure. I wish it added height,” he quipped.

Another important component was ensuring he got enough rest. “I’ve discovered this thing that I didn’t do for the first 40 years of my life. It’s called ‘sleep.’ I’ve just discovered it, and I’m getting better at it,” Seacrest joked.

His ultimate goal, he said, was to remain healthy and make it to age 100. “Not 105,” he clarified. “Those last five years… who wants those?”